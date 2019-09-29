Cool Pools
How to match your clients to the Las Vegas pool scene that best fits their vacation preferences.
In Las Vegas, pools rule. “The Las Vegas pool scene is incredibly vibrant and diverse,” said Kelly Messina, senior director of leisure sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). “Las Vegas offers something for every visitor seeking a pool experience at just about every price point.”
Added John Schreiber, vice president of business sales for LVCVA: “Versatility is one of Las Vegas’ greatest value propositions. If you can dream it, we can make it happen.”
Following is a rundown on pool experiences you can recommend to your clients.
Pool Parties
On weekends, The NoMad Pool becomes JEMAA, an energetic daytime experience, with a pumped-up cocktail program, tableside service and DJs to deliver the tunes. It was designed with inspiration from the Jardin Majorelle in Marrakesh, Morocco and is best enjoyed with rentals of daybeds and cabanas.
Cove Beach at Caesars Palace takes its cues from the elaborate pool scene to be found at the Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. The party takes over the Venus Pool – one of seven in the resort’s rambling five-acre pool paradise. Cove Beach brings four of its hit parties to Las Vegas from Dubai, each with its own theme and personality: Rosé Soirée, Little Havana, FRSH and JMRCK.
Other notable pool parties include Wet Republic at MGM Grand, Encore Beach Club at the Wynn and Tao Beach at the Venetian, each offering a day scene and a night scene that takes the pool party up a notch.
Pool party entrance fees typically start at $20 per person.
Pools with a Twist
Visitors can float in the shadow of sharks at the Golden Nugget’s The Tank, which features a 200,000-gallon poolside aquarium brimming with predatory sea life.
Guests can ride the waves at Planet Hollywood with its FlowRider wave pool experience. “Water chess” on an oversize submerged board is one of the diversions at the Delano Beach Club. At the Cosmopolitan, clients can take in a Dive-In movie or rent a 1,000-square-foot pool cabana with a private catwalk to the day club scene. LGBTQ visitors will want to hang out under the pyramid at the Luxor, especially on Temptation Sundays.
Tranquil Pool Scenes
Mandalay Bay offers an 11-acre sprawl with sandy beaches, a wave pool, a quiet pool lagoon and a relaxing Lazy River feature.
The Flamingo’s Go Pool provides your clients with a friendly and unintimidating pool scene with drink specials, DJs and guest artists on Saturdays.
For guests who just want to lounge quietly and recoup, there are plenty of pools to fill the bill, especially for visitors staying at the Park MGM, Bellagio, Venetian, Wynn and Four Seasons.
Visit visitlasvegas.com.
Pool Pricing
—Lounge chairs, opium beds and cabanas must be reserved in advance, with rates typically starting at $35.
—Cabanas with all the trimmings (air conditioning, television, music, stocked refrigerator, indoor and outdoor lounging furniture and food and beverage service) are priced as high as $350. Most cabanas, though, are priced at around $100.
“The resorts can provide more insight on exactly what’s possible at each property, but we’ve seen everything from concerts with the band playing on a stage built over a pool, to food and wine festivals and night markets, to dive-in movie nights at the pools on the Strip,” said LVCVA’s Kelly Messina.
