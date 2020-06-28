Double the Fun
Family-friendly Hyatt Ziva and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall share 26 acres on the Caribbean Sea.
The Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall in Jamaica’s Montego Bay combine an adults-only sensibility with a family resort’s functionality. The two properties—the result of a partnership between the Hyatt Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts—share 26 acres on the beach.
The adults-only Hyatt Zilara has 344 stylish suites with ocean views, while the 277-suite Hyatt Ziva caters to families.
Accommodations
Spacious guestrooms start at 493 square feet for an ocean-view double; a one-bedroom ocean-view suite measures 1,012 square feet. Rooms and suites offer balconies, often with day beds, standalone bathtubs and showers, double sinks, coffee, a complimentary stocked fridge, plenty of places to plug in, a couch or chairs, and a vanity that can double as a desk.
What's Included
These resorts include all food and beverages, including name-brand spirits; entertainment; Wi-Fi lounge chairs; and fitness club and classes.
What's for Dinner
Meal choices include French bistro, Italian countryside, Brazilian gaucho, must-have burgers and fries, and more. ChoiceZ is a buffet with a sizeable salad bar, vegan and glutton-free offerings, as well as Jamaican and more mainstream options. A grill by the pool serves up delicious jerk chicken and pork. The complex’s somewhat hidden sweet shop will make anyone who enters it feel like "a kid in the candy store," where no sweets are off-limits—and there is a menagerie of temptations here—and it is all free!
Entertainment
Music and entertainment are available at one or the other pool at all times—until 10 p.m. when the resort becomes quiet.
Selling Tips
The properties are great for groups, including multigenerational family groups, because of the worry-free, all-inclusive nature of the resorts. Family members are offered myriad activity options they can participate in together or separately.
Families also like that they can fit four to a room at Ziva. The trained staff at the children’s club can entertain the kids while parents relax.
For their part, couples like the adults-only aspect of Zilara. Suggest clients looking for added privacy book swim-up accommodations.
Insider Booking Tip
Point out that the resorts have a check-in lounge in the arrivals area of the airport, so your clients can go directly to their room with their keys once they arrive at the resort. The property is a 15-minute drive from Sangster International Airport. Roundtrip airport transfers are $33 per person (plus a 16.5 percent tax), so a taxi may be more economical in some cases.
Agent Assistance
Travel advisors can join Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Preferred Agent program, which offers points, cash and rewards.
Just the Facts
Playa Hotels & Resorts: Hyatt Corporation, Playa Hotels & Resorts
Resort Names: Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
Size: Adults-only Hyatt Zilara has 344 suites, and family-friendly Hyatt Ziva has 277 suites.
Year Opened: 2014
Facilities: Two meandering pools, two spas, two gyms and 13 bars, lounges and dining venues. Hyatt Ziva offers KidZ Club with educational and entertaining activities.
Contact: 800-720-0051, RoseHall.Zilara.Hyatt.com, RoseHall.Ziva.Hyatt.com
