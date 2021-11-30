Elite Entry
Feature-filled new and renovated Caribbean and Mexico resorts offer luxury and exclusivity
Even as destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico confront CDC travel advisories, changeable health protocols and limited vaccine access, visitor arrivals are surging in countries across the region following a surge of post-outbreak summer travel.
In fact, Caribbean travel is rebounding more quickly than that of any other global region, according to an October Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), as regional destinations benefit from relaxed travel restrictions and low COVID-19 infection rates.
The rebounding arrivals, coupled with expanding flight schedules timed for the traditionally strong winter season, create an ideal environment for the debut of a diverse collection of new hotels and resorts, with some recently opened to travelers to the region and others scheduled to debut through the end of 2023.
Property: Sandals Royal Curaçao
Overview: The 44-acre beachfront resort, the brand’s first on this Dutch Caribbean island, will debut as Sandals’ 16th property on April 14, 2022.
Amenities, facilities and services:
Guests staying in the resort’s top suite categories will have complimentary use of Mini Cooper automobiles for exploring the capital city of Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Resort facilities will include a saltwater ocean-fed pool carved into and a twolevel infinity pool. A dive team will lead excursions featuring Curaçao’s more than 70 dive sites, including underwater cliff sides, shipwreck remains and vivid marine life.
Information: www.sandals.com
Property: Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda
Overview: The 93-acre all-inclusive resort opened this summer in Miches, located on the Dominican Republic’s northeastern shore 90 minutes from Punta Cana.
Amenities, facilities and services: The property features four distinct “villages” designed to offer distinct vacation experiences. The Caribbean Paradise village is closest to the main pool, beach lounge and dining venues and features vibrant color schemes.
Explorer Cove provides a family-oriented atmosphere and unique accommodations at La Perla, with oceanfront penthouse suites, rooftop terraces and access to a private pool. Archipelago is a secluded, adults-only oceanfront sanctuary and The Emerald Jungle offers wellness-minded guests a rejuvenating retreat with an adult-exclusive Zen Oasis area featuring wellness programming, a spa, and the Zen Pool with a swimup bar that serves fresh smoothies, detox juices and imaginative cocktails.
Information: www.clubmed.us/r/miches-playa-esmeralda/y
Property: Hotel Xcaret Arte
Overview: The 900-suite adults-only property located along Mexico’s Riviera Maya opened this summer.
Amenities, facilities and services: The hotel’s eco-centric design and architecture honor Mexican art and culture with five distinct “casas” offering artisan instruction in painting, textile-making, weaving lessons, dance, pottery and cooking workshops. Guests at the all-inclusive property also enjoy access to Grupo Xcaret’s nature parks and roundtrip transportation to the parks, hotels and airport.
A Culinary Collective cuisine program features eight internationally renowned chefs offering culinary creations from a variety of cultures, including Michelin-star chefs Paco Méndez, whose signature cuisine is featured at Encanta, and Jonatan Gómez Lúna whose Chino Poblano, blends cuisine from Puebla, Mexico and China.
Information: www.hotelxcaretarte.com
Property: Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Overview: The 438-room all-inclusive, family themed property opened in September.
Amenities, facilities and services: The resort features suites equipped with private balconies, spa-style bathrooms with rainfall showers, plus hot tubs and complimentary minibars. Guest facilities include nine swimming pools and an expansive water park with tall slides and a kids’ pool. An ongrounds fitness center offers state-of-the-art amenities including a two-story Zen Spa inspired by Mayan culture with 13 indoor and eight outdoor treatment rooms designed to reflect the resort’s natural scenery. Cuisine options include 17 restaurants, bars, and lounges featuring a mix of globally inspired and locally authentic fare.
Information: www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/mexico/hyatt-ziva-riviera-cancun/cunif
Property: O2 Beach Club & Spa
Overview: The 130-room all-inclusive boutique hotel opened November 1 on Barbados’ South Coast.
Amenities, facilities and services: Named “O2” in a nod to the symbol for oxygen, the luxury resort is positioned as a breath of fresh air. Accommodations feature guest rooms, suites and residences in distinct club, luxury and concierge areas. Guest facilities include three swimming pools, including one of Barbados’ only rooftop pools, plus six dining options and seven bars. The 5,600-squarefoot Acqua spa features panoramic ocean views and Barbados’ only Hammam treatment room.
Information: www.o2beachclubbarbados.com
