Last updated: 10:00 PM ET, Mon July 25 2022

July 2022

Finding Paradise at RIU Hotels & Resorts

The adults-only RIU Palace Paradise Island is a great fit for clients seeking a budget-friendly all-inclusive Bahamas resort experience

Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann

Aerial view of Riu Palace Paradise Island
Aerial view of Riu Palace Paradise Island. (photo via RIU Hotels & Resorts)

RIU Hotels & Resorts, which features properties all over the world, offers a great all-inclusive, adults-only property on Paradise Island, just off the shore of Nassau, The Bahamas.

Riu Palace Paradise Island is a great option for couples and groups of friends celebrating a special occasion like a birthday or a bachelor/bachelorette party. Compared to other all-inclusive hotels in the area, the resort is an affordable option, ideally suited for travelers on a budget.

Accommodations

Riu Palace Paradise Island has 379 rooms in 10 categories. Most of these categories provide some sort of ocean view, whether it’s a sea view, lateral sea view or a frontal sea view. All room categories offer amenities such as TV, minibar, coffee maker and bathrobes, among other inclusions.

What's Included

All food and beverages at the restaurants and bars are included throughout the stay. Guests can also order a variety of room service menu items. There is a gym and beach volleyball court for guests to use, as well as entertainment throughout the day and into the evening.

Best Entertainment

Evening entertainment takes place at Calypso. In addition to a bar serving up any cocktail of choice, the venue also has seating for live shows and music.

What's For Dinner?

The buffet-style Atlantic is the main restaurant and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and has something to satisfy every palate. Other eateries include Tengoku, a Japanese restaurant; Kulinarium, a gourmet restaurant; and Bahamas, which serves breakfast and lunch buffets, and transforms into a steakhouse for dinner.

Public Areas

Many guests frequent Capuchino throughout the day, stopping by for a fresh coffee in the morning and a sweet treat in the evening or afternoon. As the sun makes its way high in the sky each day, Soca becomes a popular hangout spot. This area has both a poolside bar and swim-up bar.

Target Market

Riu Palace Paradise Island is ideal for adult travelers in search of a budget-friendly all-inclusive resort in the Nassau area. It’s a nice option for couples, as well as groups of friends and families with adult children.

Insider Booking Tip

The resort is a high-rise, which means the higher the room, the better the view.

It’s important to share with your clients that room categories offering a two-bed option have two double beds, not two queen beds.

Agent Assistance

RIU Hotels & Resorts has a dedicated website for travel advisors at www.riu.com/riupro. Here agents will find sales tools, a brand center, the latest news, a blog and much more.

This is also where travel agents can access the RIU Partner Club, a loyalty program, which features exclusive offers and incentives.

Another great place for travel advisors to learn more about RIU is through the RIU Specialist Program at Travel Agent Academy at www.riuspecialist.com.

Just the Facts

Resort Company: RIU Hotels & Resorts

Resort Name: Riu Palace Paradise Island

Size: 379 rooms

Year Opened: The building was built in 1982 and has served as a RIU hotel since 2005. The latest renovations took place in 2017.

Facilities: The property has six restaurants, four bars, two swimming pools, complimentary Wi-Fi, a gym and a spa.

Price: Rates range from $400 to $600 per night based on double occupancy. However, deals and promotions are available throughout the year.

Base Commision: Usually 10 percent

Contact: www.riu.com/en/hotel/bahamas/paradise-island | 242-363-3500

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

