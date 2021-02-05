Going Above and Beyond
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts places a high premium on top-tier services, amenities and experiences
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts wants travel advisors to know that it is by no means an ordinary resort company. "We truly go above and beyond when it comes to catering to our vast range of guests, and we do it in a variety of ways," said Helen Montijano, vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. and Canada. "Regardless of what property guests select, they will appreciate Bahia Principe’s commitment to placing their needs above all else."
She added, "In the Caribbean, we boast the best value for money for every type of traveler," including "fun-in-the-sun" tropical vacations for all ages and couples seeking tranquil escapes.
Furthermore, the company "continually updates and expands its offerings, all with an eye toward providing its guests with experiential resort vacations," Montijano said.
Hotel Reopenings
As a case in point, Bahia Principe recently reopened Bahia Principe Grand Tulum in Mexico following a yearlong renovation that incorporated design elements and entertainment reflecting the region’s Mayan roots and natural surroundings.
The company also reopened Bahia Principe Luxury Akumal in Mexico; Bahia Principe Luxury Ambar, Bahia Principe Fantasia Punta Cana and Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo in the Dominican Republic; and Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica.
In Mexico, Bahia Principe Grand Coba and Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka’an are scheduled to reopen in April.
The Dominican Republic’s Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana is set to reopen in February; and Bahia Principe Grand Aquamarine and Bahia Principe Luxury Esmeralda in April.
Jamaica’s Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay is set to reopen in February.
Health and Safety
Bahia Principe has been working with the HS Consulting firm, a tourism industry specialist, which has created extensive safety and hygiene protocols at all the company’s properties.
"We take pride in being one of the first hotel brands to have worked with such an established organization, which will allow us to ensure the safety of valued guests and employees," Montijano said. "Due to this collaboration, we are fully prepared to receive travelers from around the globe."
Luxury and Grand Brands
The company’s properties are segmented into Luxury and Grand brands, which feature amenities and programming for different types of guests.
"For those seeking a more exclusive experience featuring special services and added perks such as unlimited à la carte dinners and 24-hour butler service, our Luxury properties are the perfect option," Montijano said.
"For travelers looking for the best alternative to travel with their families and/or group of friends, our Grand properties are the ideal choice, with excellent service and an abundance of offerings catered to all ages," she added. "While each brand is complete with its own personality, all share our commitment to remarkable service, top-tier amenities and most importantly, a safe, quality stay."
A Commitment to Travel Advisors
"Throughout our years of operation, we have worked on creating a collaborative dynamic where agents can serve as brand ambassadors and have access to the tools they need to effectively communicate our brand differentiators that aid sales," said Helen Montijano, vice president of sales and marketing for the U.S. and Canada.
The company uses its Bahia Principe Rewards program as a way to ensure that travel advisors have all the information and tools necessary to sell its brand while providing incentives and rewards to those that complete online courses and continue to book their clients at Bahia Principe properties.
For agents’ clients, the company unveiled trip Enhancer, which offers up to $1,200 in resort credits for four-night stays and $1,630 for seven-night stays. Credits can be used for spa services, shopping, room upgrades, food and beverage, golf and more.
For more information on the rewards program, visit bahia-principe.com/booking/b2b/Acceso.
