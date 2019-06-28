Grand Fiesta’s U Experience
U by Grand Fiesta Americana at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun brings a luxury all-inclusive option to the European plan resort.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Allyson H. Sicard
Private check-in, a welcome drink and reflexology massage are just the beginning of the new U by Grand Fiesta Americana at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, the resort’s new all-inclusive concept. “The U experience at Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun is an all-inclusive luxury option within a European Plan resort,” said Raúl Villagrán, the property’s director of sales and marketing.
He noted that the U concept features gourmet dining experiences, premium-brand cocktails, unlimited access to the resort’s Gem Spa, exclusive concierge services and other special touches.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Market the U-concept accommodations to clients looking for unique, luxurious all-inclusive experiences. U by Grand Fiesta Americana at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun features two types of oceanfront accommodations on the upper floors of the resort’s West Tower.
Junior Suites are equipped with king beds for couples or two queens for families or friends. Of special note are the Master Suites, with more than 800 square feet, king beds, sitting areas, terraces and large bathroom areas with double vanities, Jacuzzi tubs and separate showers.
What's Included
Private check-in, gourmet dining with premium beverages, 24-hour in-suite dining and stocked minibar, unlimited access to the Gem Spa and 50 percent off treatments, use of the fitness center with sunrise yoga classes, unlimited access to the Coral KidZ Club, use of non-motorized marina equipment (WaveRunners 30 minutes per stay), shuttle services, ferry tickets to Isla Mujeres, romantic dinners on the beach or in the spa, gratuities, and taxes and resort fees.
What's for Dinner?
La Joya offers Mexican specialties and tequila tastings, along with The Table, which takes diners on an eight-course interactive culinary journey through Mexico’s history.
Other restaurants include Le Basilic, a AAA 5-Diamond restaurant serving French Mediterranean cuisine; Viña del Mar, which features a daily champagne brunch and international buffet; Isla Contoy, with its fresh seafood and Mexican favorites; and Coral Café, a European-style bistro offering pastries, coffees and casual meals.
Best Entertainment
Music can be heard throughout many of the resort’s restaurants and bars. Le Basilic features a piano player and La Joya a mariachi band.
Insider Booking Tip
Besides the Governor Suite and the Presidential Suite, the Master Suites have the largest rooms, outdoor terraces and best views.
Selling Tips
Target clients who value being pampered at a top-notch spa. Promote the resort’s restaurants to those who enjoy gourmet food experiences. Recommend the myriad features of the Coral KidZ Club. Promote the resort’s location just steps from the city’s nightlife, yet featuring one of Cancun’s most secluded stretches of white-sand beach.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Allyson H. Sicard
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS