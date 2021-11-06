Hotel Xcaret Arte's Key Selling Points
Be the co-author of a unique narrative in the Riviera Maya
Hotel Xcaret Arte is Grupo Xcaret’s new hotel in front of the Caribbean Sea, set only 45 minutes from Cancun’s international airport and 45 minutes from Tulum.
The adults-only property features an All-Fun Inclusive concept that beats any all-inclusive hotel in the country and eco-integrating architecture that preserves the beauty and natural wealth of its surroundings.
Guests will feel at one with nature, residing in first-class facilities with access to inlets, infinity pools and beach areas, with views of the Mayan jungle.
All-Fun Inclusive
The All-Fun Inclusive concept of Hotel Xcaret Arte includes unlimited access to the most iconic and loved parks in Cancun and Riviera Maya: Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xavage, and Xenotes, altogether adding up to 200 immersive experiences offering a deep connection with Mexico. Here guests can soak up the country’s culture, history and natural wealth. Round-trip airport transportation is also included.
Casas and Workshops
This adults-only hotel has 900 suites inspired by Mexican artists and distributed throughout five buildings called Casas. Each Casa pays tribute to Mexican art and culture through its workshops:
- Casa del Diseño: Weaving
- Casa de los Artistas: Painting
- Casa de la Pirámide: Pottery
- Casa de la Música: Dance
- Casa de la Paz: Literature
The workshops allow guests to learn about art and experiment firsthand.
In the sixth Casa, called Casa del Patrón, there are two convention centers, along with several superb restaurants.
Gastronomy as Art
Gastronomy is also an art to be celebrated in Hotel Xcaret Arte. It offers premium dining experiences designed by the best Culinary Collective in the country, made up of renowned national and international celebrity chefs.
Encanta
A signature restaurant by Michelin Star Chef Paco Méndez, who exalts the name of Mexico from Barcelona to the Caribbean.
Chino Poblano
Cuisines from Puebla and China by Chef Jonatán Gómez Luna, leader of a new generation of chefs who are taking the culinary world by storm.
Cantina VI.AI.PY
A Cantina from Oaxaca by Chef Alejandro Ruiz, a true ambassador of this southern state’s culinary culture.
Kibi-Kibi
Cuisines from Yucatan and Lebanon under the watchful eye of internationally famous Chef Roberto Solis, a pioneer of cuisine from his Yucatecan homeland.
Mercado de San Juan
Flavors from Mexico’s towns and villages curated by Juan Licerio, Executive Chef of Hotel Xcaret Arte.
Cayco
Mediterranean–Mexican cuisine by Chef Franco Maddalozzo, an Italian celebrity who creates magical dishes with his unique globe-trotting style.
Tah-xido
Contemporary Japanese restaurant by Chef Luis Arzapalo, showcasing the best of Asian gastronomical art.
Arenal
Comfort food cuisine by Chef Orlando Trejo, celebrating Mexican gastronomy with local ingredients.
Xaak ($)
Regional food with pre-Hispanic influences prepared by the greatest female cooks in Mexico. A fourhanded experience created by Chef Alejandro Ruiz and Chef Roberto Solís.
The best of vegan cuisine will be integrated as an option into every restaurant menu.
Muluk Spa
For those seeking relaxation, Muluk Spa is a mystical sanctuary set in natural rock, where ancient and contemporary Mexico fuse in perfectly balanced harmony.
Muluk Spa at Hotel Xcaret Arte offers personalized experiences that offer guests the opportunity to be alchemists of their own wellbeing. Its treatments and journeys are based on the wisdom of Mother Nature and on ancient rituals that purify, renew and balance the whole being. By using a combination of organic ingredients, we are able to guarantee that our guests’ bodies and souls enjoy an unbeatable sensorial experience.
Groups, Weddings and Events
The hotel’s variety of settings allow for creative and artistic experiences that transcend the limits of the imagination, making for extraordinary events.
- Diego Convention Center, 6,775 square feet with 9 breakouts
- Frida Convention Center, 3,445 square feet with 4 breakouts
- Terraces at Convention Center level
- Foyer measuring 1,476 square feet + annex area measuring 656 square feet
- Boardrooms with state-of-the-art facilities
- Show theater
- Ecumenical Temple accommodating up to 120 persons
- Stunning outdoor venues
For more information, visit www.hotelxcaretarte.com
