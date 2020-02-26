Inspiring Weddings
Hard Rock Hotels' new 'inspiration' packages let couples customize nuptials.
AIC Hotel Group’s all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean are upping the ante on romance with a new collection of four curated “Inspiration” wedding packages designed to enable couples to craft their destination weddings to their specific lifestyles and budgets.
“After years of keeping a close eye on our wedding couples’ feedback and the latest design trends, we felt it was only right to create inspirations that truly capture the essence and beauty of our all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and their destinations,” said Frank Maduro, AIC Hotel Group’s vice president of marketing. “Unveiling these new designs that we get to call our own marks a very special milestone for us, and we are excited to see them come to life.”
The new packages, available at all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels in Punta Cana, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos, offer couples the opportunity to mix and match their favorite components within each collection, with all amenities included in the final price.
The “Inspiration” packages, which start at $3,000, feature tropical designs influenced by the natural beauty of each destination. They include:
Free Spirit
This package features a bohemian ambiance, with color schemes that put the focus on lush greenery and nature touches that complement the tropical blue backdrop of the sea.
Modern Enchantment
The collection features whimsical circular altars adorned with greenery and white flowers.
Tropical Paradise
This package provides couples with an ambiance of refined opulence, which is reflected in vibrant floral centerpieces and golden accents.
Lavish Daydream
The collection features a floral-draped altar with a white petal runner and golden chairs.
Couples also have the option to select the simple yet elegant complimentary collection, which offers a white pergola arbor with golden spun fabric and white floral appliqué, for up to 32 guests. Visit allinclusivehotelweddings.com/inspirations.
Selling Tips
The “Inspiration” collections include a robust array of benefits, including one complimentary room night for every 10 room nights booked by guests, a complimentary room upgrade when booking 25 rooms, and additional private function hours for bookings of five or more rooms.
Destination wedding guests staying a minimum of three nights at any all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels can take advantage of the Limitless All-Inclusive promotion through December 2020, which includes select off-site tours and on-property activities such as Rock Spa Rhythm & Motion treatments, beauty salon services, Rock Shots Photography, private beachfront dinners and golf, for 25 percent off the total cost of the activity.
All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels include Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.
Visit aichotelgroup.com.
