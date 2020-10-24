Insuring Guest Safety
Palladium Hotel Group implements rigorous protocols and free stay safe plus health insurance
Claudette Covey
Since July, Palladium Hotel Group has been judiciously reopening its roster of resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, with a clear focus on the well being of its guests.
"Every step we take to open our hotels involves hard work to ensure the safety of our guests and seamless travel experience," said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, Palladium Hotel Group’s vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas. "In addition to comprehensive protocols and booking flexibility, we have launched Stay Safe Plus, our free health insurance [that was] implemented precisely to boost confidence in travel."
Stay Safe Plus Insurance
The Stay Safe Plus insurance covers medical expenses of up to 3,000 euros for any illness arising during guests’ stays to up to 100,000 euros for COVID-19 illnesses. The insurance covers quarantine costs up to 75 euros per day for 10 days. Guests are automatically covered upon arrival at their resorts.
Resort Re-Openings
Following is a timeline for Palladium Hotel Group resort re-openings.
Costa Mujeres
On July 1, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa and TRS Coral Hotel resumed operations, as did Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Puerto Vallarta.
Jamaica
Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa reopened on July 10.
Riviera Maya
Scheduled to reopen on Oct. 2 are Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya.
Dominican Republic
Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was set to begin welcoming guests again on Sept. 4.
In Punta Cana, Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino; Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa; Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa; and TRS Turquesa Hotel are scheduled to reopen on Nov. 19.
Punta Cana’s TRS Cap Cana Hotel is set to resume operations on Dec. 18.
Health & Safety Protocols
Palladium Hotel Group is instituting rigorous health and safety protocols at resorts, which are certified by SGS, a noted inspection, verification, testing and certification services company.
An ozone mist disinfection system has been implemented throughout the resorts, which now feature five isolation rooms each.
Accommodations remain unoccupied for at least 24 to 48 hours before new guests check into them, hand sanitizers have been added throughout all areas of resorts and guestrooms, and social distancing measures are in place.
Staff is equipped with infrared thermometers to conduct temperature checks, especially in entrance areas and closed spaces such as restaurants, gyms, spas and children’s areas.
Palladium has also created an online check-in and check-out process to minimize contact.
