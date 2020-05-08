La Colección’s Growing Umbrella of Quality Resorts
The properties in the collection have one thing in common—they are all top-of-the-line.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Harvey Chipkin
Posadas, Mexico’s largest hotel company, wanted to make it simple for travel advisors to book its resorts, so a few years ago it broke off a select group of properties, which are now called La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana, comprising 17 properties in Mexico and the Caribbean. Most are beach resorts from the company’s Grand Fiesta Americana, Fiesta Americana, Live Aqua and Explorean brands.
In an effort to communicate the fact that the company has a growing portfolio of beautiful resorts, "we decided to put them under an umbrella name," said Enrique Calderon, the chief operating officer for Posadas. To make it easier for travel advisors to market and sell La Colección, the company created a dedicated website and travel agent portal for the properties.
The resorts in La Colección’s portfolio have one thing in common: They are top-of-the-line. They are top-of-the-line. The difference among them lies in the experiences and service they are not one thing, they are not all beach resorts. There is a Live Aqua property in the city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and other urban oases are in the works.
Live Aqua
The luxury lifestyle brand appeals to all five senses with amenities like personalized aromatherapy, stand-alone soaking tubs and vintage record players.
Properties in Mexico include Live Aqua Private Residences Club Los Cabos, Live Aqua Private Residences Marina Vallarta, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun, Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen and Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende. Its portfolio also includes Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.
Grand Fiesta Americana
The brand offers luxury experiences for both adults only and the whole family. Resorts include Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only, Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun, ú by Grand Fiesta Americana at Coral Beach and Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa.
Fiesta Americana
The brand offers budget-friendly experiences with 4.5-star quality. Resorts include Fiesta Americana Cozumel All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive, Fiesta Americana Cancun Villas, Fiesta Americana Acapulco Villas and Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive & Spa.
Explorean
The experiential resorts—Explorean Cozumel All Inclusive and Explorean Kohunlich in the Quintana Roo jungle—cater to guests who are interested in truly understanding a destination, Calderon said. Guests can scuba dive, kayak, take buggy tours, sail in a lagoon, explore the jungle and more.
The Posadas Connection
Also helpful is the fact that La Colección is part of Posadas, which has been in the market for more than 50 years and manages more than 180 hotels with another 50 to open in the next two years. Most of those who work in hospitality in Mexico started at Posadas because of the knowledge they gained there.
Looking ahead, Calderon said Posadas will continue to grow in Mexico, but also in the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and elsewhere.
And some of those additions are sure to become part of La Colección.
Portrait of the Client
Travelers who prefer La Colección’s Mexico resorts "are a group we call Mexico fans," Posadas COO Enrique Calderon said. They understand that for just a short flight—no more than five hours from the East Coast—they’ll receive excellent service at a great value. These guests are also frequent vacationers who take two or more trips a year to these properties.
For example, guests loyal to the Live Aqua brand are called "Aqualovers," he said. There is a Facebook community with 6,000 followers started by a guest who visits Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun regularly, he added. Another regular guest keeps an image of a view of the pool near his own home pool to remind him of his visits there.
"There are many people who propose marriage at the hotel and many others who provide social media testimonials," said Calderon. "These are not just nice pictures that we post but real experiences from real people."
So strong is the loyalty, that on the 10th anniversary of Live Aqua last year, Aqualovers were invited to the resort at a special rate and with a special dinner. More than 200 people attended, and this will become an annual event.
The Quality Factor
The key differentiator for these properties, said Calderon, is that while they offer different experiences, they share a similar level of quality.
Even the all-inclusive resorts function like European Plan hotels. There are no mega kitchens. There are more than 150 cooks at every hotel, he said, adding that "this is not catering food."
Another differentiator is training. The staff is educated in an AMA culture—Attitude, Magic and Action, Calderon said. AMA, he explained, is about creating special moments for guests through staff taking responsibility for everything at the resort. If it’s a really hot day, a front desk staff person might join waiters at the pool to give out fresh juices. Everybody at the property is always looking for ways to make these special moments, said Calderon.
Sales Tips
La Colección’s agent portal features webinars, a rewards program, brochures, fact sheets, special rates, supplier promotions and information on fam trips.
Agents who become La Colección Experts receive perks each and every they book.
There is also the best rate guarantee so that agents will not get client calls saying that they found a better deal. If that somehow happens, the company will match the lower rate. "We really protect the integrity of agents," said Posadas COO Enrique Calderon.
Weddings are a solid opportunity for business. There are packages that provide a complete price with no gratuities or other extra charges.
There is a wedding coordinator at every property and a company-wide policy of hosting only one wedding per day.
Learn how to become a La Colección Expert by visiting travelagentacademy.com.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS