Leading By Example
Playa Hotels & Resorts hosts Cancun VIP event, letting advisors see 'stay safe' protocols firsthand
Hotel & Resort Eric Bowman
Playa Hotels & Resorts knows the value of travel advisors, which is why it decided to host a VIP event for its top sellers at the end of July.
"This began as a ‘we should have our top agents come to visit after we open,’" said Andrea Wright, vice president travel industry sales at Playa. "If our agents can travel and show the world it’s safe and, more importantly, still a fun, memorable experience, then their clients will feel confident in booking that next trip. In this new world, it’s all about optics and feeling safe and secure."
Spreading the Word
"There’s no better advertising out there than hearing the words and seeing it on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, you name it, that their trusted travel advisor loved it and had fun and was able to make more memories," she added. "This was our vision. Kevin [Froemming, Playa’s chief marketing officer] was all for having every travel agent out there come and visit us. We know we are successful because of them, and after our doors reopened, they were the first people we wanted to welcome back."
Initially, Playa hoped to get a dozen or so agents to visit, but more kept saying yes. In total, 48 travelers flew to Cancun for the VIP partner event at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun.
Seeing is Believing
"It is so important right now for agents to travel to get to see what’s going on here in Mexico to see what procedures everyone has put in place for guest safety," said Michelle Klemm, owner of MK Luxury Travel. "We can go back and report to our clients and explain to them what to expect and that it is safe to travel here to these resorts, and that Playa has put in so much on sanitation, from the time you arrive and all throughout your stay – it’s absolutely incredible."
"Stay Safe" Protocols
Getting a first-hand look at Playa’s "Stay Safe" protocols makes it that much easier to be able to sell clients on traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I absolutely love the new protocols that have been put in place," said Jovi Welch, founder and CEO of Royal Destinations. "I’m glad to see they actually have implemented everything that they said they would."
Work & Learn from Paradise
Playa Hotels & Resorts launched a new program, "Work & Learn From Paradise", which CMO Kevin Froemming revealed to agents at the VIP event.
The program, which requires a 14-night minimum stay, features upgrades to a suite or interconnecting rooms, office space with highspeed Wi-Fi, onsite tech support, complimentary laundry services, three personal fitness training sessions per week, two spa treatments per week, a private cabana on Saturdays and Sundays, personalized activities and educational experiences for children, shared space for students learning remotely, and conversational Spanish classes with bilingual instructors at resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
"Since we can do our business pretty much from anywhere around the world, why not bring this program down to the beach, why not bring your family down?" Froemming said.
The promotion is available through Dec. 22, 2020, at the all-ages Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall; and the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Sanctuary Cap Cana.
