Learn About Hotel Xcaret Arte To Craft Immersive Vacations

Sending the right clients to this adults-only property will earn you their loyalty, so take a moment to learn about Hotel Xcaret Arte and enhance your own artistry of creating vacations that are sure to please.
A dazzling tribute to Mexican creativity, Grupo Xcaret’s recently opened Hotel Xcaret Arte on the Riviera Maya offers a truly distinctive vacation option for culture-loving clients. Not only is the seaside resort a work of art in itself, but it also encourages guests to explore their own artistic talents as they immerse themselves in the traditions of Mexico. Sending the right clients to this adults-only property will earn you their loyalty, so take a moment to learn about Hotel Xcaret Arte and enhance your own artistry of creating vacations that are sure to please.
From chic accommodations to innovative cuisine to art-focused workshops, the amenities covered in the resort’s “All-Fun Inclusive” program are vast, but Hotel Xcaret Arte Xpert makes it easy to take everything in. This recently launched course at Travel Agent Academy incorporates beautiful images and lively descriptions to give a full sense of the experiences and help you match your clients with the right ones.
Creative Casas
Key to the guest experience is the casa (or “house”) where they will stay. Each features a workshop dedicated to an art form – painting, pottery, weaving, literature and dance – which serves as its theme. The program will introduce you to each casa, detailing the choice of luxurious rooms and inspiring views, as well as offerings such as rooftop or ground-level pools, bars and restaurants. The painting-focused casa is the most exclusive, but otherwise guests are free to explore each one and participate in workshop programs.
Culinary Artistry
The food of Mexico is celebrated throughout nine restaurants, some focused on specific regions and some blending in flavors from Japan, China, Lebanon or the Mediterranean. You will learn about their menus, see their imaginative décor, and meet a top sommelier and vegan chef.
Natural Allure
The entire Hotel Xcaret Arte complex is designed to flow with its gorgeous natural setting, and the views from its rooms, pools and restaurants invite guests to come enjoy the outdoors, where activities like kayaking and paddleboarding are available on property.
Ever-Expansive All-Fun Inclusive
A stay at a Grupo Xcaret-owned property also includes access to Xcaret’s magnificent system of eco-adventure parks (which, like the hotels, can even accommodate weddings) and a day trip to mesmerizing Isla Mujeres through the new Xcaret Xailing program. To learn more about Hotel Xcaret Arte’s many offerings, visit TravelAgentAcademy.com.
