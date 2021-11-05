Learn How to Sell Princess Hotels & Resorts’ All-Inclusive Caribbean Gems
Travel Agent Academy proudly announces a recently launched course that will help advisors expand their all-inclusive luxury offerings in the Caribbean.
Hotel & Resort Linda Truilo
Travel Agent Academy proudly announces a recently launched course that will help advisors expand their all-inclusive luxury offerings in the Caribbean: the Princess Hotels & Resorts Specialist program at travelagentacademy.com. The new course coincides with the reopening this fall of two of its properties in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic – Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess – which underwent a full renovation this past year.
Princess offers 5-star all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Riviera Maya, all designed to envelop guests in a luxurious experience at one with nature and local culture. In this course, advisors will learn how the Spain-based company has drawn upon decades of experience to orchestrate the personalized service, innovative culinary offerings, thoughtful amenities, beautiful design elements and fun, care-free moments that luxury clients expect.
Beachfront Abundance
The single-chapter course begins with an overview of offerings at these beachfront resorts, from adults-only properties to family-oriented "hotel-within-a-hotel" accommodations. Artistically built to integrate with their environment, the resorts feature elegantly appointed, intimate suites (many with whirlpools) and splendid lobbies and walkways offering inspiring views. Some properties have as many as 12 pools and may include a waterpark, bowling alley, poolside hot dog cart and ice cream parlors. All offer easy access to water activities.
Local Details
Focusing on the destination’s culture, each Princess resort offers superb cuisine, with various restaurants combining local tradition, modern artistry, international trends and regional top-quality products. Spas follow along the same lines. One standout is the Mayan Spa at Platinum Yucatán Princess, where indigenous rituals complement a full menu of sumptuous treatments.
Key to Success
The key to selling Princess is understanding the different grades of amenities that allow for more affordability and tailoring to clients’ needs. Advisors will learn the inclusions by room category: Junior Suite, Platinum, Honeymoon Suite, Laguna Villas and Princess Family Club. Delightful surprises are tucked into each one, like massages and merengue lessons for Honeymoon Suite guests, or tennis lessons for kids in the Princess Family Club!
Princess' Caribbean Roster
Learn about these properties, then decide where to plan a vacation, wedding or business event for discerning clients:
Dominican Republic: Grand Bávaro Princess | Princess Family Club Bávaro | Punta Cana Princess Adults-Only |Caribe Deluxe Princess & Tropical Deluxe Princess (in same complex)
Riviera Maya: Grand Riviera & Grand Sunset Princess (in same complex) |Princess Family Club Riviera | Platinum Yucatán Princess Adults-Only
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS