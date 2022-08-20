Learn Why Oasis Hotels & Resorts Is The Perfect Partner For Selling Cancun Getaways
In its recently launched training program with Travel Agent Academy at OasisSpecialistProgram.com, Oasis demonstrates why it’s the perfect partner for Cancun
With all of its hotels concentrated in Cancun – and with roots dating to the city’s founding – Oasis Hotels & Resorts thoroughly understands this favorite getaway destination and how to wow the variety of travelers it attracts. In its recently launched training program with Travel Agent Academy at OasisSpecialistProgram.com, Oasis demonstrates why it’s the perfect partner for Mexico’s gateway city to the Caribbean and how it can be yours, too.
Find a Niche
Altogether Oasis offers six hotel options – two all-inclusive resorts in both its Entertainment and Family Complexes in the Hotel Zone; and Downtown Cancun’s adults-only Breakfast Plan (BP) hotel and its business and family-friendly hotel, which operates on a European Plan (EP). The three different settings, each with two lodging options, allow for couples, groups of friends/ young professionals and families of all ages with varying interests and budgets to find their niche. From dining and entertainment choices to beach access, spas and accommodations, you will learn what amenities are available at each hotel and how to customize your clients’ stays no matter which they choose.
How Oasis Shines
n both all-inclusive complexes, Oasis strikes the right balance of excitement and tranquility by featuring dramatic architecture and sprawling pools, sophisticated culinary experiences and energetic nightlife, adult attractions and family fun. A few standout amenities include:
Entertainment Complex (The Pyramid at Grand Oasis and Grand Oasis Cancun):
- Las Vegas-style entertainment from vocalists to fire & drum shows to boxing, a casino and nightclub
- Gourmet restaurants like award-winning Benazuza, where molecular cuisine showcases the many flavors of Mexico
- Extra-large pools and wide stretch of beach
- Adult-only luxury room categories
Family Complex (Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm):
- Park with waterslides, water trampoline and zipline
- PNightclub aboard a galleon-style ship
- PBeach with calm waters
- PSuperb family suites
Need a Hub?
Clients primarily interested in exploring Cancun, Riviera Maya and Playa Mujeres on their own will be well served by Oh! Cancun the Urban Oasis (BP) and Smart Cancun by Oasis (EP). And if they would like a beach break or night out at the all-inclusive complexes, you will know their options.
Focus on Flexibility
The course devotes an entire chapter to accommodating clients’ interests wherever they stay: family-friendly activities at the Entertainment Complex, adult-only options for those in the Family Complex, and ways for Downtown guests to access the beach, great dining and more. Weddings and meetings are also covered.
