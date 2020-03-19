Lights, Cameras—Costa Rica!
Clients can 'vacation like a star' at Planet Hollywood's new all-inclusive resort in Costa Rica
Stepping onto the red carpet, having one’s picture taken and enjoying a round of applause followed by a welcome cocktail is just the beginning of the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica experience, where guests can “vacation like a star” amid music, movie character appearances and weekly Oscar nights. But the experience is non-intrusive—guests can participate in the action or simply relax and enjoy Planet Hollywood’s first all-inclusive luxury Costa Rica resort, which is set on the Papagayo Peninsula in the Guanacaste region.
Agents can sell this resort to families, couples and groups who want to experience the beauty of Costa Rica along with luxury accommodations, top-notch cuisine, a spa, nightly special events and an array of pampering touches.
The resort’s PH Experiences offer a lineup of curated adventures to discover the biodiversity of the Papagayo Gulf.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Planet Hollywood Costa Rica can accommodate 700-plus guests in three different categories of suites, including 611-square-foot Junior Suites and 966-square-foot Director’s Suites. Of special note is the 3,110-square-foot Producer’s Suite for STAR Class members who want the full celebrity experience.
What's Included
Accommodations, dining and drinks, entertainment, gym access, nonmotorized water sports and Wi-Fi. The STAR Class experience adds exclusive amenities such as a personal agent, exclusive access to The Green Room lounge and STAR Class pool and bar, and free access to the hydrotherapy pool at the spa. Gratuities and transfers are not included and, in some restaurants, special dishes and wine and spirits might carry an upcharge.
Best Entertainment
Oscars Night, Pura Vida Festival highlighting Costa Rica, the Silent Disco and the Purple Vibe pool party top the list of daily themed entertainment.
What's for Dinner?
There are six à la carte restaurants and So Cal Gourmet Food Emporium, an international buffet. Choices include East Sushi & Teppanyaki Bar, Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill, Blue Star Tex-Mex Cantina, Gusto Italian Trattoria, Overtime Bar & Grill and Guy Fieri’s Burger Joint. Also on-site is the Fuel Coffee Co. and five bars, including The Premiere Bar & Lounge.
Public Areas
The resort’s Main Building, which sits at the top of the resort, houses half of the restaurants, bars and most nighttime entertainment. The Pool Area Level, along the beach at the bottom of the resort hill, has the pools, beach, spa, three other restaurants and bars, and most daytime activity. Accommodations buildings are between the Main Building and Pool Area.
Selling Tips
Market the resort to couples and groups of friends who want to experience Costa Rica but prefer the convenience of an all-inclusive resort with luxury accommodations. Target families as well. Teens will appreciate the resort entertainment and the adventures in Costa Rica. Younger children will enjoy their own water area and planned daily activities. Promote the STAR Class option for a value-added luxury experience.
Insider Booking Tips
Oceanview rooms are typically on higher floors. If an elevator is needed, be sure to ask which buildings have them, as not all do.
Agent Assistance
Visit bluediamondresorts.com for fact sheets, images and logos. Fam trips and rewards vary by travel agency.
Just the Facts
—Resort Company: Blue Diamond Resorts
—Resort Name: Planet Hollywood Costa Rica
—Size: 292 suites accommodate 700-plus guests
—Opened: October 2018
—Facilities: Seven restaurants, five bars (two swim-up), PH Spa, fitness center, Stars Kids Club with water play area and natural beach.
—Price: Nightly rates range from $199 to $788 per person per night. STAR Class rates range from $288 to $898 per person per night.
—Base Commission: 10 percent.
—Contact: 866-326-6574, bluediamondresorts.com/media-room/travel-professionals
