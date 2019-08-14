Modern and Multisensory
With its sleek design and focus on music, Melody Maker Cancun is an excellent option for your millennial clients.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Allyson H. Sicard
For clients looking for a different type of all-inclusive resort, one with a South Beach/Las Vegas type appeal, consider Melody Maker Cancun. Named after the British weekly music magazine, the property is billed as a multisensory hotel and concert venue featuring projection mapping technology. Its beachfront location, along with its colorfully lit pool area and myriad luxurious touches, also make it an excellent value proposition for your budget-conscious clients.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
With a sleek and modern design that appeals to Millennials, accommodations options range from 409-square-foot deluxe rooms to 721-square-foot beach villas and up. Of note are the 548-square-foot oceanfront junior suites that feature floor-to-ceiling French balconies, which, when fully opened, enable guests to“feel the vibe without even getting into it,” said Sergi Ruiz Piqué, vice president of sales and business development for the U.S.
What's Included
Meals and drinks at most restaurants and bars, a fitness center, access to the adults-only Delirio Day Club, an in-room mini bar, WiFi, and tax and gratuities. Guests may enhance their experience at an extra cost for premium beverages, spa treatments and VIP cabanas in the pool area.
Best Entertainment
Melody Maker features music and activities throughout the week, including multisensory pool parties and guest DJs on Saturday evenings. The resort is also transformed into a concert venue on select dates from November to April when entertainers are performing.
What's for Dinner?
The Social Buffet Marketplace features local and international cuisine; open-air Talavera offers Mexican specialties for lunch or dinner; Botánico features a subtle Asian fusion option for dinner; and Melody Maker Restaurant offers a special set menu and entertainment for dinner. A food truck is open in the pool area at lunch. Room service is included with a $5 service charge per order. The Delirio Beach House, which is not part of the all-inclusive package, is another dining option when not reserved for groups and events.
Insider Booking Tip
Plan your clients’ trips over a Saturday for the best chance of enjoying nighttime entertainment, especially from May to October during sea turtle season. If they are traveling from November to April, make them aware that certain parts of the resort may be affected by preparation for public concerts.
Insider Selling Tips
Target clients looking for a modern vibe and different all-inclusive that might be more budget-friendly. Highlight the resort’s location near shopping, dining, trendy attractions and clubs, yet only 20 minutes from the airport. Focus on girlfriend getaways, bachelor/ bachelorette parties, etc., for four- and five-night stays.
Agent Assistance
Information on the resort and agent rewards, such as points for free nights and other perks, can be found at belivetravelfriends.com and through VAX VacationAccess.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Allyson H. Sicard
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS