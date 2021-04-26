Navigating Through the Pandemic With Playa
One of the many ways Playa Hotels & Resorts supports its agent partners is with fams to Mexico and the Caribbean
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a roller coaster ride for almost every company within the travel industry throughout the past year, especially taking a toll on travel agencies.
Playa Hotels & Resorts figured out a way to navigate through this difficult year, though, and continued to support its staff and travel advisor partners.
The company was among the first to host agents on fam trips at its properties throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, the latest of which was a three-night VIP event at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta honoring top travel advisors.
New Ideas
Through informative presentations, elegant dinners and activities and excursions, advisors at this event were able to connect and network with both Playa staff and one another. They came out of the fam with new ideas and collaborations to kick start their businesses once again, which is just what Andrea Wright, vice president of travel industry sales for Playa, was hoping for.
"I hope they find a newfound energy and get some excitement that 2021 is going to be a good year. It’s time to start looking forward and get excited about the future," she said.
Playa is cautiously optimistic about the future. "Things are starting to look up, and bookings are improving further out. So, I think there is optimism, and we feel that optimism is real," said Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Playa.
Going Forward
Major factors, such as government policies and airlift, play a huge part in how and when the resorts will fully recover, but Froemming said Playa is still focused on expanding in the years ahead.
"Our business plan is to continue to focus on expanding through highly visible global brands – so the Hyatt brand, the Hilton brand, and I wouldn’t count out the fact that if there was another opportunity that came to us similar to that, we would look at something like that as well," Froemming said.
Wright explained that travelers feel a sense of familiarity when it comes to names such as Hyatt and Hilton. The health and safety protocols are transparent, and the companies have a recognizable approach across all destinations.
Established Brands
"Household brands like Hyatt and Hilton have been a huge sense of comfort to travelers who are a little uncertain about what to expect," Wright said.
Whether it’s families venturing out on vacation for the first time in a while, anxious cruise customers looking to try a land-based vacation as they wait for cruise lines to start sailing again, vaccinated seniors ready to leave town or intimate wedding groups, Playa Hotels & Resorts stands ready to safely greet guests with service from the heart.
'Service from the Heart'
"One of the things we’re so proud of is our employees that take care of the guests. For me, it’s really hard not to bring people down to see this because it is so different. ‘Service from the heart’ isn’t just a slogan, it’s something that’s ingrained in all of us," said Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief commercial officer.
"It comes from a philosophy of saying, ‘If we take care of our people, our people will take care of our customers,’" he said, adding that bringing agents to these properties for events enables them to meet the staff and develop a deep, meaningful connection with both the people and the place.
