Neon Green

MGM, Wynn, The Sands and Caesars are leading the charge in the greening of the destination.
Las Vegas may not be top of mind when it comes to environmental protection and resource sustainability—until now. The evolution began in 2009 when MGM Resorts unveiled CityCenter, considered to be the largest sustainable development in the world.
Three resort companies are leading the charge in the greening of Las Vegas—MGM, Wynn and the Sands Corporation—whether in carbon footprint reduction, recycling, water use and energy consumption.
MGM Resorts
The company flipped the switch on environmental conscientiousness in 2009 when it opened Aria as the lodging and convention anchor to CityCenter, with a 4,000-room resort, conference center, two condo-hotels, two residential towers and a retail shopping district, all possessing multiple LEED Gold Awards from the U.S. Green Building Council.
MGM’s continuing efforts on the sustainability front include a 100-megawatt solar field scheduled to come online by year’s end to power 90 percent of its 13 properties on the Las Vegas Strip. The new solar field adds to the solar project atop Mandalay Bay, which debuted in 2016 as what is believed to be the largest continuous rooftop solar array in the U.S.
The company also has an active food donation program that aims to provide more than 5 million pounds of foodstuffs to local food banks. Other initiatives include using sustainably harvested wood products; using water conservation technology and natural gas to heat water throughout the complex; fueling its fleet of limos with compressed natural gas; and using low-wattage lights and appliances where possible.
"As a company with a global presence and more than 80,000 employees worldwide, MGM Resorts recognizes our responsibility extends beyond simply serving our customers and growing our bottom line," MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said. The company has committed to reducing carbon emissions per square foot by 45 percent, energy per square foot by 25 percent and water per square foot by 30 percent.
Wynn Resorts
The company created a department for corporate energy and sustainability—headed by a sustainability chief, Erik Hansen—with plans to retire single-use plastic, among other measures. The 160-acre Wynn Solar Facility, which is located approximately 375 miles away from The Strip near Fallon, Nev., is offsetting about 75 percent of Wynn Las Vegas’ peak power requirements The facility powers the newly opened 300,000 square feet of meetings and conference spaces.
Las Vegas Sands
For its part, Las Vegas Sands features a sustainability campus, which includes The Venetian Resort and the Sands Expo and Convention Center. It has become one of the largest local recyclers of food, papers, plastics and glass. Guestrooms use LED lights and low-flow fixtures. A water filtration system saves 200 million gallons of water annually.
Caesars Entertainment
The company, with nine resorts along The Strip, is donating food to local livestock farms, and adding prepared meals to food banks. Caesars Entertainment also announced a goal to reduce fossil fuel emissions by 30 percent by 2025 and 95 percent by 2050. Over the past decade, Caesars Entertainment has cut total greenhouse gas emissions by 22.9 percent, reduced water usage by 21 percent per square foot and diverted 41 percent of its waste into reuse.
