New and Noteworthy in Mexico
A look at what's underway at Blue Diamond Resorts, Hilton and Playa, and UNICO 20'87'
The one thing about Mexico that agents can count on is that new resorts and experiences are constantly being unveiled—which is, of course, the case for 2020.
Here’s a look at developments from Blue Diamond Resorts, Hilton and Playa Hotels & Resorts and AIC Hotel Group's UNICO 20 87.
Blue Diamond Resorts
The company plans to open the brand-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun in spring 2020. Located in Costa Mujeres just outside Cancun, the new all-inclusive resort will feature 898 suites, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and entertainment-themed experiences.
The family-friendly property will include a kids club, the new JUMP trampoline park, a mini-golf course, a lazy river and a water park with the FlowRider surf simulator. It also will feature 10 à la carte restaurants, one international buffet, nine bars and a café.
The beachfront resort will be the first Planet Hollywood property to offer Adult Scene, a new adults-only resort within-a-resort concept. Adult Scene will include 332 luxury suites, private beach and pool areas with waiter service, exclusive check-in, two specialty restaurants and access to all the amenities at the Planet Hollywood resort.
Clients who upgrade to STAR Class will gain the services of a Personal Agent who can help make dinner and spa reservations and arrange for in-room liquors and snacks.
Families who book an Entourage Suite, which sleeps four, by March 31 can bring along two kids for free.
Hilton/Playa Hotels & Resorts
The Hilton Playa del Carmen has officially debuted, following a top-to-bottom renovation. The all-inclusive, adults-only resort is the product of an eight-year alliance between Hilton and Playa Hotels & Resorts to expand Hilton’s all-inclusive footprint.
A stone’s throw from Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue, the Hilton Playa del Carmen has 524 suites in 11 categories, all with private terraces and hot tubs. The resort offers eight restaurants and seven bars; the SpaZul hydrotherapy experience, including hot tub, sauna and steam bath at no additional cost; and the Life Fitness Center with STOTT Pilates.
It also features 24-hour room service and complimentary Wi-Fi. Suite minibars are restocked daily with beer, soft drinks and water.
Activities include salsa dancing; scuba diving demonstrations; and wine, tequila and coffee tastings.
The Hilton Playa del Carmen also has a wide range of destination wedding offerings and meetings and events space.
UNICO 20 87
This summer, AIC Hotel Group’s adults-only UNICO 20 87 will offer its third annual “Superbia Summer” series July 15 to Aug. 23 focusing on one-of-a-kind gastronomy experiences. The series, complimentary to guests, will present six Michelin-starred chefs.
The lineup includes Juan Luis Fernández of Lú Cocina y Alma, Andalusia, Spain, July 15-19; Kisko García of Choco, Córdoba, Spain, July 22-26; Pablo González of Cabaña Buenavista, Murcia, Spain, July 29-Aug. 2; Begoña Rodrigo of La Salita, Valencia, Spain, Aug.5-9; Indra Carrillo La Condesa, Paris, Aug. 12-16; and Graham Campbell of The Ballachulish House in Oban, Scotland, Aug. 19-23.
Located south of Playa del Carmen, UNICO 20 87 has 448 guestrooms, five restaurants, six bars and lounges, and two swim-up bars.
“We’re thrilled to host Superbia Summer for the third consecutive year, as this gastronomy series provides a unique and elevated experience to make our guests’ stays that much more memorable,” said AIC Hotel Group Vice President of Marketing Frank Maduro. “UNICO 20 87 continues to redefine the all-inclusive space by offering what is unexpected, yet thoughtfully curated for our guests.”
