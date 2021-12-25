New Ships and Resorts to Sell in 2022
A reason for optimism for travel next year is the considerable number of new ships and resorts set to debut
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton
Yes, 2021 had its ups and downs due to the pandemic, but as the year closes, many travel advisors are optimistic about sales for 2022 cruises and resort vacations.
“There’s still the threat of COVID, so everything’s got to be taken with that in mind, but otherwise I’m very optimistic,” said Steve Cosgrove, owner of Dynamic Travel, Southlake, Texas. “People who haven’t traveled for a long time have decided they’re going. And I’m not getting calls for the cheap stuff – they don’t want an inside cabin.”
More reasons for optimism in 2022 are new cruise ships and resorts. Here, we highlight a select few.
Cruises
American Cruise Lines
The line will debut two 175-passenger ships – American Symphony in August on the Mississippi River and American Serenade at year’s end. The company is redesigning its four classic paddle wheelers with a more modern décor; they resume cruising in March.
American Queen Voyages
American Queen Voyages’ new Expedition product will launch in April with the 186-passenger Ocean Victory. Ocean Victory will operate in less-traveled regions of Alaska’s Inside Passage. In the fall and winter, it will cruise around Mexico and Costa Rica.
Atlas Ocean Voyages
This luxe-adventure company, which just began expedition cruising with its first 196-passenger ship, plans to introduce a sister ship, World Traveller, in July, with an inaugural season in the Mediterranean.
MSC Cruises
The line will introduce two ships in 2022. The 169,400-gross-ton, 5,877-guest MSC Seascape will be delivered in November. It will be followed by the LNG-powered MSC World Europa, which will feature green technologies.
Norwegian Cruise Line
The 3,215-passenger Norwegian Prima will begin sailing this summer in Europe before moving to the U.S. in October for Caribbean and Bermuda itineraries. The 142,500-gross ton ship will have an elevated Haven and Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire ship.
Princess Cruises
Princess’ newest ship – the 3,560-passenger, 143,700-gross-ton Discovery Princess – will debut in Los Angeles in the spring for an inaugural season of Mexican Riviera and California itineraries.
Royal Caribbean International
The line plans to introduce the new world’s largest cruise ship, the 236,857-grosston Wonder of the Seas, in March from Fort Lauderdale. A larger version of the Oasis-Class ships, it will accommodate 5,734 passengers, double.
Seabourn
Seabourn’s purposebuilt expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, will enter service from the U.K. on April 10. The ship will accommodate 264 guests in allveranda suites. The PC6 Polar Class ship will carry two submarines, Zodiacs and kayaks.
Silversea Cruises
Silversea will introduce the 596-passenger, 40,700-gross-ton Silver Dawn in March in the Mediterranean. Silver Dawn will offer eight dining options – including the Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) program – and the Otium wellness concept. It will move to Fort Lauderdale in the fall.
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages’ second ship, the 110,000-grosston, 2,770-passenger Valiant Lady, will enter service from the U.K. in March and move to Barcelona in May and to Miami for the winter. The third ship, Resilient Lady, will enter service in August in the Greek Isles.
Resorts
AMR Collection
Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen will open on Feb. 11. This 485-suite resortwill have seven pools, three man-made cenotes and 10 dining venues. It is located within Corasol, a gated residential community with an 18- hole golf course.
Slated to open Feb. 25, Secrets Impression Moxché Playa del Carmen will offer 198 suites with a rustic-chic modern experience and an earthy feel.
Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort & Spa will open in March. It will feature 154 Preferred Club suites, including Junior Suites with swim-up access and oceanfront views, and family suites accommodating up to six.
Grupo Xcaret
The Mexican developer will debut La Casa de la Playa on Dec. 13, 2021. The adultsonly resort in Riviera Maya has 63 ocean-view suites, each 1,000 square feet. The $85 million property features a spa, chef-driven dining and sustainability features.
Sandals Resorts International
Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, will reopen in the fourth quarter after a major transformation. It will have waterfalls at the entrance and 260 rooms, including 48 suites with solar-heated plunge pools with infi nity edges.
Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau will reopen Jan. 27, following a multi-million-dollar transformation. The property will have 404 rooms and suites, including Island Village with butler-style villas with private pool.
Sandals Royal Curaçao will open on April 14, with 350 rooms and suites, including seaside bungalows with private pools and 12 dining concepts, including a floating restaurant and three food trucks.
Wyndham Alltra
This new brand – created when Wyndham partnered with Playa Hotels & Resorts – operates two hotels that are undergoing renovations. The 458- room Wyndham Alltra Cancun in Cancun’s Hotel Zone has 10 restaurants, while the 287-room Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen is near lively Fifth Avenue. Both resorts are scheduled to officially debut Dec. 1, 2021.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS