One-on-One With AIC Hotel Group’s Ash Tembe
The Vice President of Global Fields Sales discusses the company's distinctive brands and future growth.
AIC Hotel Group brings a contemporary, hip edge to the all-inclusive vacation market. Its all-inclusive Hard Rock brand, for example, is synonymous with music and entertainment. Similarly, AIC’s other offerings—UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya, Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos and Nobu Hotel Chicago, coming in 2020—offer their own contemporary competitive advantages.
We spoke with Ash Tembe, AIC’s vice president of global field sales, to discuss its brands and plans for future development.
What Characteristics Define Each Brand?
All-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels are defined by the brand’s core, which is music and entertainment for guests of all ages. Guests can expect to have a vacation full of fun and excitement all day and night, with world-class service and unmatched accommodations.
UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya embraces the local [environment], from food and drink to spa treatments and the selection of curated adventures, some included at only a 25 percent service fee. Guests will meet contemporary Mexico face-to-face and experience rare access to the region’s most exciting locales and lesser-known wonders.
Designed by famed architect Morris Lapidus, the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach has been reenergized through a complete overhaul and exciting partnerships. The hotel boasts 415 spacious, oceanfront guestrooms, three pools and 22,000 square feet of spa and fitness facilities.
Crafted and cultivated by Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert De Niro, Nobu Hotels bring unique experiences to guests. Set on centrally located Randolph Street in the West Loop, one of Chicago’s fastest-growing neighborhoods, Nobu Hotel Chicago will boast 115 suites.
How Does the New Hard Rock Los Cabos Differ from Other Hard Rock Properties?
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos is the first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel that is a new build. Its location on Mexico’s west coast contributes to the hotel’s overall look and feel. The property features two Rock Star Suites, a bowling alley, water slides, super cabanas by the pool and a rooftop terrace in Los Gallos restaurant.
What Distinguishes Each Brand's Wedding Program?
At Hard Rock Hotels, the all-inclusive aspect truly gives weddings an added value, not only on the food-and-beverage side but also when it comes to venue selection and entertainment. We offer many wedding group benefits that not many other all-inclusive hotels offer, including complimentary room nights for the couple, additional reception hours and add-ons to their ceremony décor.
The strength of wedding programs at UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya is that we’ve really focused on experiences instead of the typical packages you would expect at other properties. The hotel is adults-only, providing the perfect mix of relaxed luxury and all-inclusive elements.
Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Los Cabos offer exceptional destinations for couples looking to have a wedding outside of their hometown. Eden Roc and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach provide guests with exceptional amenities framed by the crystal blue waters and white sands of Miami Beach. Couples can enjoy dining at the farm-to-table restaurant Malibu Farm Miami Beach and Nobu’s elegant Japanese-fusion cuisine.
How do the Brands Work with Agents?
Travel agents are always at the forefront of our business, and we recently restructured our sales department to better serve our travel partners. This included creating a strong team of regional directors of business development and business development managers all over the U.S. and Canada. They are constantly on the road, bringing agents countless opportunities to grow their business, while also educating them on our products.
Additionally, we pride ourselves on bringing travel agents engaging and unconventional ways to learn about our brands that go beyond the typical brochure and webinar. For example, our podcast, This Job Sucks, features insight from our executives, BDMs, agent partners and brand partners on a variety of topics.
We also host our High Fidelity events, typically held at quirky local restaurants and bars, that serve as one-stop-shops for agents to come in, learn and have a great time doing so.
Last but not least, as the Hard Rock brand is synonymous with music, we also host See The Show events, where we partner with tour operators to [provide] agents with concerts in select cities around the U.S. and Canada.
Portrait of the Client
—The client profile for the All-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels is an affluent traveler who is the head of household between the ages of 45 and 54, has completed college and falls into the $100,000 to $175,00 household income bracket, said AIC Hotel Group’s Ash Tembe.
—UNICO 2087 Hotel Riviera Maya guests are sophisticated travelers between the ages of 30 and 55 looking for immersive experiences. Their household incomes range between $100,000 and $200,000, Tembe said, adding that the property caters to guests interested in romantic getaways, adult multigenerational groups and LGBTQ travelers.
—Nobu Hotels’ guests are sophisticated travelers (ages 30 to 45) with household incomes of $200,000-plus, who have a taste for luxury accommodations and gourmet culinary options.
—Eden Roc Miami Beach appeals to travelers ages 25 to 45 with incomes from $90,000 to $150,000 looking for a fresh take on luxury.
Selling Tips
—All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels
The brand provides something for the entire family and every age group. The new Limitless all-inclusive concept features zero limits on any one service. Guests can choose from various offsite tours and on-property activities, including Rock Spa Rhythm & Motion treatments, beauty salon services and private beach dinners for a 25 percent fee of the cost of the activity.
—Unico Hotel 2087 Riviera Maya
The property blends relaxed luxury with cultural immersion and unique dining experiences. Guests can enjoy an array of experiences as part of their all-inclusive stay for a 25 percent service fee.
—NOBU Hotels
The luxury brand places a strong emphasis on such culinary offerings as Nobu and Malibu Farm. It also features state-of-the-art spa facilities and sophisticated accommodations.
—Eden Roc Miami Beach
Ninety percent of rooms are oceanfront with oversized balconies. Monthly programming offers guests a variety of fitness classes and activities free of charge – in addition to access to Malibu Farm Miami Beach and Nobu.
