One-On-One With Frank Maduro
The new President of Karisma's Sales and marketing provider on the company's enduring commitment to agents
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey
In June, Frank Maduro was named president of Premier Worldwide Marketing, Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ sales and marketing provider.
AGENTatHOME spoke with Maduro, who formerly served as vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group, about Karisma’s business, expansion plans and enduring commitment to its travel advisor partners.
Karisma’s brands include Azul Beach Resorts, El Dorado Spa Resorts, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Generation Resorts, Karisma Villas, Hidden Beach Au Naturel Resort and Palafitos Overwater Bungalows.
How is Business?
Business this year has been very strong. It started a little bit slower than we wanted with the Delta variant. We were still in COVID mode back then but since then we’ve had a fantastic year.
Next year is shaping up to be a great year. We obviously couldn’t have done it without the help of our travel advisor partners. They account for such a large percentage of our business. Thankfully we continued to engage with them during the pandemic when people weren’t traveling. We trained them and updated them on our future plans. And that has paid huge dividends for us.
What are Karisma's Expansion Plans?
We are going to be announcing our new property in the U.S. shortly. I can’t say where or when yet, but we will be making our presence felt in the U.S. in the next few months.
In the first quarter of next year, we’re going to be opening up Margaritaville Island Reserve, which will be the first adults-only Margaritaville to be introduced. And we’re planning to launch the first LandShark Brewery in Riviera Maya within the resort.
We’re also going to be introducing Margaritaville Beach Resort in Belize in the first quarter of 2023, which will be more of a boutique hotel with 70 rooms – so a small footprint in a great destination with a lot of lift from the U.S.
We have a pretty significant waterpark at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and it’s going to be doubled in size next year. Fortunately, we own the land where the expansion is going to take place, so the waterpark and hotel will continue to operate without interruption.
What Advice Would You Give Travel Advisors to Help Them Better Sell Karisma?
The first thing travel advisors should do is look into our Gourmet Inclusive Vacation Consultant (GIVC) program, which not only trains them on our products but also pays them higher commission, which is 21 percent, along with booking bonuses, points and co-op marketing opportunities.
In 2021, we continued our live seminars in 40 cities. This year our target is to hit 50 cities. So, agents should be aware of where those seminars are and attend. If they are still hesitant about live seminars they can participate in webinars. We’re also targeting about 100 fam trips for the year.
One of the biggest things we can offer is our solid reputation in the marketplace and our reputable brands that are easier to sell and overcome objections.
How Important are Agents to Karisma's Business?
Travel advisors are truly important to our business. We couldn’t do it without them. We survived a very difficult time in the hospitality industry due to their support.
They are of the utmost importance and I’ll tell you why. Our product is complex and requires quite a bit of research, guidance and knowledge in a very cluttered marketplace. Travelers really need guidance from a professional who has been to the resorts so they can be sure that their once-a-year vacation is going to be really memorable. We need agents to cut through that clutter. We’re here for anything travel advisors need. We’re in this together.
