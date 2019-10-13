One-on-One With Juan Vela
Velas Resorts' Vice President of Operations tells us how agents help the company justify its price points.
It can be a bit tricky explaining to a client why one all-inclusive resort in Mexico costs twice as much as the next. That’s where travel experts come in.
Juan Vela, vice president of operations for the luxury Velas Resorts brand, told AGENTatHOME travel agents are crucial to the company’s success, mainly because they are able to explain to clients the value included in the hotel’s cost.
Here’s what else he had to say about the advisor’s role; creating new experiences at his hotels; and Velas’ first EP property, Mar del Cabo in Los Cabos.
How important are agents to the success of the company?
Very, very important. Since our price points are nearly double the price points of the next all-inclusive hotel, it’s important for us to have agents explain why the cost makes sense. For us to have travel agents who understand what makes us so different from the other all-inclusives is so important.
How does Velas Resorts set itself apart from other all-inclusive hotels in Mexico?
It starts at the concept: Make the hotels just as luxurious as any EP, but with the all-inclusive model. We are now spending over half a million per suite and that puts us in another rank, compared to any other all-inclusive.
The second thing is the food. We don’t want to feed you, we want to give you a culinary experience.
The third part is the value. All-inclusive guests work with a budget, so we need to maximize the amount of products we can give them within that budget.
What is the motivation behind continuous innovation at Velas Resorts?
It’s easy when we are providers of experiences to keep thinking of new, fresh ones. Some are for families, like our baby concierge, and others are for adults, like the new art gallery [at Grand Velas Los Cabos].
We are always thinking of experiential offerings off the property as well. We have very special tours designed for our clients. For example, we don’t just take you to a vineyard, we take you there on a private plane.
Tell me about the new Mar del Cabo, Velas Resorts' first EP hotel.
This is really something that just happened by accident. We bought a piece of land that is very close to Grand Velas Los Cabos. There was an old building, a hotel, before. The initial plan was to tear it down and use the land.
We loved the place and we learned a lot about it. It’s a boutique hotel, only 42 suites. We spent $4 million. We had to take down all of the old infrastructures and we had to put in new pipes and electricity.
It’s a property that has that certain type of personality. We thought an EP product made the most sense. Our target is all couples.
Who should agents target when selling Velas Resorts in general?
We do not focus on just one market; we focus on families, we focus on couples, and we focus on groups of families and couples.
The travel agent knowing who we are, knowing all of our prices and what you get for them, knowing that we have the [AAA] Five Diamond Award, it makes it easy to target these clients—clients who want to pay more for the best luxury, all-inclusive experience.
