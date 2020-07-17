One-On-One With Palace Resorts’ Gina Lavoice
The company's regional sales director discusses resort re-openings, safety measures and engaging with travel advisor partners.
We caught up with Palace Resorts Regional Sales Director Gina Lavoice to discuss the latest developments regarding Palace and LeBlanc property re-openings, how future business is shaping up, how the company is keeping guests safe and how it is engaging with its travel advisor partners.
To date, The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun, Le Blanc Resort Spa and Moon Palace Jamaica have opened. Isla Mujeres, Playacar Palace, Cozumel Palace and Le Blanc Los Cabos are scheduled to open in July 2020.
How does business look going forward through 2020 and into next year?
Business is absolutely picking up, and we are hearing from people who are desperate to travel following all these months of quarantine.
On our first day open, we welcomed over 300 guests. We have seen an increase in bookings for the later summer months, fall and some bookings for the winter months, as well.
What measures has Palace put in place to word toward ensuring that guests will be safe when staying at the company's portfolio of resorts?
Purely Palace is an advanced safety and cleanliness initiative for all resorts. This new program includes enhanced preventive actions across all points of contact.
For more than 35 years, Palace Resorts has been committed to providing the best and safest experiences for all guests by constantly implementing and strengthening health and safety protocols.
In light of COVID-19, and to reassure future visitors, this new program will go above and beyond the stringent quality controls already in place, ensuring the health and safety of all guests and team members.
These new and enhanced measures will be implemented immediately across all Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts properties.
How has Palace been staying in touch with its travel advisor partners during the pandemic?
Now more than ever, consumers are turning to travel advisors to help navigate their future travel plans. The knowledge of country regulations, and expertise in resort safety and sanitation protocols is now part of the new normal that consumers need to consider when booking their vacations, and they are putting their trust in the travel agent community to provide them this booking experience.
It is of utmost importance that our travel agent partners are fully knowledgeable of all measures we have put in place to protect their clients. This being said, we have produced videos, flyers and shareable documents that advisors can easily access and share with their clients.
Are there other ways in which Palace has been engaging travel advisors?
We have continued to invest in our sales team to ensure that we are available to proactively make agents aware of our Purely Palace program and be there to answer any questions.
Our site sales team has been instrumental in helping—and is even taking live videos of certain locations of resorts that our agent partners have requested upon opening so as to have a first-hand look at the measures being executed in real-time.
We have conducted many weekly webinars focused solely on Purely Palace and Purely Le Blanc. In addition to this, we have been hosting zoom "happy hours" to personally connect with agents on this topic. We also have produced marketing materials for agents to share directly with their clients.
