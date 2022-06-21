One-on-One With Palladium’s Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart
The Palladium Hotel Group Executive on the benefits family selection offers families with kids of all ages
Palladium Hotel Group operates two upscale Family Selection hotels-within-a-hotel in the Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa near Cancun and Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa near Puerto Vallarta. AGENTatHOME spoke with Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing-the Americas, about what Family Selection offers families with kids of all ages.
Family Selections Offers "Infinite Indulgence" Inclusive Offerings for Families. What are the Family Selection Features?
Our slogan is “Luxury Comes in all Sizes.” We call the kids the Family Bosses because they are, of course, the VIPs of the resort. There is an exclusive beach for Family Selection guests and butler service to serve them in the pool or on the beach.
When guests arrive, we take the kids straight to the playroom next to the VIP check-in area. We have the Family Host to help them throughout their whole stay. Whenever they are outside, they have the butler, and when they are in the building, they have the Family Host.
The best part is the Family Boss Welcome Kit with up to 64 amenities to choose from – toys, beach balls and mini bathrobes.
What are Family Selection Guest Accommodations Like?
The size of Family Selection Junior Suites are 680 square feet up to 1,200 square feet. They can accommodate up to five people – two adults and three kids up to age 17. They have a king-size bed or two double beds and a sofa bed, as well as a kitchenette with a microwave and a minibar with snacks.
We can add a baby crib, strollers and booster seats if needed, free of charge.
All the rooms are scented with aromatherapy; there is one that is my favorite – bubblegum flavor – so when you walk in, it smells like candy. We have nightly turndown services that include cookies or chocolate milk for the kids. Other amenities for youngsters include bubble baths with toys.
Is There a Family-Friendly Restaurant?
The Nest, located just steps away from the rooms, offers a buffet and an a la carte menu, so adults can have lobster, wine, champagne and everything. The kind of food we offer there is definitely like a specialty restaurant, but it does offer kids’ favorites like mac-andcheese and pancakes with a face made with candies.
The restaurant is right on the beach with a terrace so guests can sit outside or inside. After a meal, the kids can immediately go to the playroom, which is right next door. And you won’t lose sight of them while you’re enjoying a glass of champagne or simply enjoying the view.
Do Family Selection Guests have Access to the Grand Palladium Resort?
Any guest staying in the Family Selection area has access to Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres and TRS Coral Hotel right next door. The only area children cannot go is the TRS section, which is adults only.
Family Selection guests have access to 14 restaurants across the complex and around nine or 10 bars. A VIP bracelet gives them access to these amenities.
And Adults Can Have Time to Themselves, Correct?
The kids clubs are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. If adults want to go to Chic Cabaret or any of the specialty restaurants at TRS, we have them covered. We have three kids clubs – one for babies and toddlers, one for kids and a teenage club with activities.
Guests also can request to hire a babysitter 24 to 48 hours prior for an additional cost. We do this ahead of time because the babysitter usually is a certified childcare provider.
