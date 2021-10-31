One-On-One With Princess Hotels & Resorts’ Nicole Perez
The Sales Director-North America outlines the highlights of the company's Riviera Maya and Punta Cana resorts
Founded in Spain in 1967, Princess Hotels & Resorts operates 22 properties in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Canary Islands and Barcelona. U.S.-based travel advisors may be most familiar with the company’s four resorts on the Riviera Maya and five in Punta Cana. AGENTatHOME spoke about the company with Nicole Perez, sales director-North America, for Princess Hotels & Resorts.
Tell Us About Your Resorts in Punta Cana
In Punta Cana, the recently refurbished Grand Bávaro Princess is a five-star, all-inclusive hotel and takes its name from its location right on Bávaro Beach, famous for its white sands and crystal-clear waters. It has 1,290 spacious guestrooms, 10 themed restaurants, three buffets, snack bars, food trucks, coffee shop and bars, and a mini club to entertain the kids.
Talking about kids, we opened the exclusive Princess Family Club Bavaro, which is perfect for large families, with rooms fitting up to five guests and child-friendly facilities and services, including a waterpark.
Also, in September 2021, we reopened the Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess, which are great options for families since they have activities such as a bowling alley, kids club, waterpark and teens club.
Last but not least, the Punta Cana Princess, our adultsonly hotel with 270 charming Deluxe and Honeymoon Suites, is equipped with whirlpools in all rooms.
And on the Riviera Maya?
In Riviera Maya we have the Grand Riviera and Grand Sunset Princess, with over 1,400 rooms, some with direct access to the pool. For demanding guests, we have the Platinum and Laguna Villa Suites, with exclusive services and areas.
For large families, Princess Family Club Riviera is a great fit, with rooms also fitting up to five guests and some with pool access.
Next door, our Platinum Yucatan Princess adults-only luxury hotel has 474 suites offering a range of services, including Wi-Fi throughout the entire property. It includes access to sister hotels Grand Riviera and Grand Sunset Princess, 13 swimming pools, four themed restaurants including Asian, baseball batting cages, paddle boarding and great services all around.
What are Some of the Highlights of Your Resorts?
The first thing is the location. Our resorts are beach-front properties located on the best beaches of each destination. They are integrated into the natural surroundings of each particular area, making them environmentally friendly.
A comment we always receive from repeating guests is that our beloved stafftreats the guests as family.
The best thing is that we have very competitive pricing and have options for those that are on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice quality … and for those that just don’t need a budget!
How Do You Work With Travel Advisors?
We are available through all major wholesalers and are currently working on our new travel agent portal, which should be up and running next year.
Has Business Rebounded this Year?
As in all destinations, we are slowly but surely seeing a rise in our business. We are hopeful that we will have a better winter than what we have had in years, since demand is pent up after a year of staying home.
Upon the closure of our hotels, we decided to fully renovate our Caribe Deluxe and Tropical Deluxe Princess, which reopened in September 2021.
Also, in 2020 we reopened our fully remodeled Grand Bavaro Princess and Princess Family Club and, because of COVID, had to close in March, to once again reopen at the end of 2020 as basically a brand-new hotel.
