Opening Doors
A summary of new and renovated Mexico and Caribbean resorts—along with tips on how to sell them.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Joe Pike
AGENTatHOME breaks down the latest hotel developments in the Caribbean and Mexico.
Here’s a rundown on what’s happening in the region, along with tips on how to sell brands and individual properties.
La Coleccion
Now that Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende has joined its portfolio—which also comprises Fiesta Americana, Grand Fiesta Americana and Explorean brands—travel advisors have yet another reason to learn more about La Colección’s offerings.
The refurbished, adults-only Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun was arguably the hottest hotel upgrade in Cancun this year, with its Feel Harmony Spa touted by many as a key selling point.
At the renovated Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All-Inclusive and all properties within this brand, guests enjoy an affordable stay in a family-friendly atmosphere.
Playa Hotels & Resorts
In the Dominican Republic, Playa will open the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts in La Romana in November and will also launch the Hilton La Romana family resort in the coastal city of the same name in December. Hilton Playa del Carmen in Mexico is also near completion with the same scheduled opening date. All these hotels will be great for both first-timers to the Caribbean and Mexico, and veteran travelers to both areas.
Secrets Resorts & Spas
Following a $20 million renovation, Secrets St. Martin is slated to open on Feb. 1, 2020. The 350-room, adults-only resort has a prime location in Anse Marcel, on the north side of the island. The property is well-suited to affluent couples and for couples’ retreats.
Panama Jack
The brand has its sights set on Jamaica. Kevin Froemming, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Playa Hotels & Resorts, said that the Panama Jack brand, which targets Millennial families, could be there as early as 2020 with one or two hotels.
Playa currently has Panama Jack hotels in both Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
Palladium Hotel Group
In November 2018, the company debuted the adjoining 670-room Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa, which has Family Selection accommodations, including a private concierge; and the 490-room, adults-only TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, the brand’s first new-build hotel, aimed at affluent Millennial couples.
S Hotel Jamaica
Jamaica’s strong hotel development extended into 2019, with a diverse array of new properties, including the stylish 120-room S Hotel Jamaica, which debuted in January on Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay. This is a great pitch for families and couples alike, as there is plenty of space for both. And for a friends’ getaway, the hotel is a short walk from Margaritaville Montego Bay, a popular nightlife spot.
Royalton Luxury Resorts
The brand introduced Royalton Suites Cancun early this year and the Royalton Antigua in May. Royalton Grenada is expected to open in March. It caters equally to families and couples with kids’ and teens’ clubs, reservation-free dining and varied entertainment options.
Couples Resorts
All-inclusive resort operator Couples Resorts Jamaica is planning a $7 million renovation of its Couples Sans Souci property in the Ocho Rios resort district next summer. The project will begin May 1, 2020, and is scheduled for completion in late October; the resort will partially reopen July 1. It is ideal for clients looking for a budget-friendly hotel on a great stretch of beach.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Joe Pike
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS