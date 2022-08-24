Palladium and Wyndham: A Winning Strategic Alliance
The Palladium Hotel Group - Wyndham Pact adds 14 Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels to Wyndham Registry Collection
Palladium Hotel Group forged a savvy, long-term strategic partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, bringing 14 Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels in Mexico, the Caribbean and Brazil to the Wyndham Registry Collection.
Prior to the partnership, the one-year-old Wyndham Registry Collection portfolio included two hotels in its portfolio, Grand Riviera Residence Cancun and Bristol Panama.
The First Four
That changed on July 21, 2022, when four Palladium Hotel Group properties in Riviera Maya, Mexico, joined Registry Collection, including Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa and TRS Yucatan.
Wyndham Rewards members are now able to book these four resorts and will have the chance to book 11 more Grand Palladium and TRS properties in August and September 2022, when they join the Registry Collection.
A 15th property, the Dominican Fiesta Hotel Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, is set to join Trademark Collection by Wyndham.
“This agreement with a hotel company that has one of the greatest distribution capabilities in the United States is a great pairing for us,” said Jesús Sobrino, CEO of Palladium Hotel Group said.
“This alliance is part of our commitment to the American market, due to its proximity and great air connectivity with the Caribbean destinations where we operate.”
“It’s important for Palladium Hotel Group to amplify its message and reach as many other countries and channels as possible, which are available to us on the Wyndham Rewards platform,” he said.
Wyndham Rewards
And the rewards platform is nothing if not formidable – with 94 million members.
Hotel operations will remain in the hands of Palladium Hotel Group, as will sales and marketing responsibilities, Sobrino said.
The properties will have “A Registry Collection Hotel” tagline added to their names.
The partnership, which will bring 65,000 rooms to Registry Collection, is not only a highly attractive proposition for Palladium Hotel Group and Wyndham, but also for travel advisors and their clients.
“Our commitment to the guest experience remains the same and we will continue providing all-inclusive five-star services to our guests in key tourist and leisure destinations,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing the Americas, for Palladium Hotel Group.
One constant is the company’s commitment to travel advisors.
The Agent Equation
“Our travel partners are a crucial part of Palladium Hotel Group and we will continue to work closely and grow together in this new chapter,” said Arizmendi-Stewart.
Palladium Hotel Group Resorts Joining Wyndham Registry Collection
The 11 additional properties joining the Registry Collection include Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in Costa Mujeres, Mexico; Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico; Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa and TRS Turquesa Hotel on Bávaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; TRS Cap Cana Hotel, Punta Cana; Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Grand Palladium Imbassaí Resort & Spa in Imbassaí, Brazil.
