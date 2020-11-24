Planet Hollywood to Roll Out the Red Carpet in Mexico
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun is set to make its debut on Dec. 15 in Costa Mujeres
As the Dec. 15 opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun nears, resort officials are eager to showcase the property to travel advisors. "We fully expect that both clients and agents alike will love this new product," said Todd Kirlik, director of global relationships for Blue Diamond Resorts, which operates Planet Hollywood Resorts.
The resort is the second property in Planet Hollywood Resorts’ all-inclusive portfolio, joining Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica, which opened in October 2018.
It features 898 guestrooms and suites, "566 of which will be set in the main resort and 332 at Adult Scene, a new adults-only resort-within-a-resort concept, giving agents plenty to recommend to clients," Kirlik said.
Action-Packed Activities
Kirlik said the resort will offer guests "action-packed activities and attractions," including Shipwreck Cove, Jurassic Splash Park, a Flow Rider surf simulator, a nine-hole golf course, a lazy river, Stars Kids Club, Teens Club, movie theater, adventure park and more.
The property is actually located in Costa Mujeres, approximately 30 minutes north of Cancun. "Costa Mujeres sets the stage for vacation excellence with a location close enough to enjoy all Cancun has to offer, but also far enough that it delivers tranquility with an intimate atmosphere and laid-back vibe," Kirlik said.
Vacation Like a Star
A significant selling point for Planet Hollywood Resorts is its Vacation Like a Star experience, which "revolves around our ability to anticipate the needs of guests and in turn, provide them with ‘surprise and delight’ experiences that create a unique vacation," he said.
The resort will introduce several new food-and-beverage options as part of the brand’s Crave – World of Flavors program. "The new 6th Sense – Chef ‘s Table experience is sure to be a highlight with a personal chef and custom-crafted menu of dishes catered to guests’ own unique tastes," said Kirlik.
Health and Safety
The property has implemented the company’s Safety-Assured Vacations program to protect both guests and employees from the spread of illness, he said.
It is also offering All-In Medical Insurance provided by MAS Servicios, which covers expenses for accidents or illnesses incurred while on vacation, including COVID-19 related illnesses, Kirlik said.
Brand Expansion
Agents can expect to see the brand continue to grow. "We have a plan for expanding our Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts footprint across the Caribbean and Mexico," Kirlik said. "Our presence in Central America is already established with the opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica, and we look forward to sharing announcements in the coming months about our next hotel opening."
