Playa’s Hilton La Romana
With an adults-only wing open and a family-friendly wing debuting soon, the resort offers something for a wide swath of guests.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Brian Major
The phrase “something for everyone” is often over-used in travel circles, but couldn’t be more apt when it comes to Playa Hotel & Resorts’ Hilton La Romana, at least beginning in December.
That’s because the adults-only wing of the newly renovated and expanded premium resort, located in the small Dominican Republic fishing town of Bayahibe, is the only half of the property’s side-by-side sections presently open. The property’s family-oriented other half—with 412 rooms and suites—is in the final stages of construction and is scheduled to debut in December.
Contemporary Design
The adults-only section, which features 356 guest rooms and suites, is designed in a contemporary style with lush landscaping and a generous expanse of beach within yards of the resort’s edge.
Public areas incorporate natural construction materials, including Lorimar stone and distressed wood, complementing vibrant creations by renowned local artist Cándido Bidó.
Adult guests seeking an upscale resort environment will find multiple dining options, a full-service “ecological” spa, multiple pools and bars and destination wedding facilities. They will also find an array of watersports activities and access to off-property excursions featuring Saona Island’s distinctive natural environment.
Deluxe Amenities
The renovated resort also offers deluxe amenities, including tennis courts, fitness and activity centers, and “high-touch” service with standard all-inclusive and premium guest experiences available. Seven restaurants offer Asian, Mediterranean, Italian and French dining experiences, plus seafood and steak options, along with a main buffet.
“This was an existing property under the Dreams brand. Last November, we took over the property to manage it as well, and we did a complete renovation,” said Paola Gomez, Playa Hotels’ Dominican Republic director of sales. “We decided to split the hotel in two, with one hotel for families and one for adults only. We built a brand-new lobby on the adult side, so families who arrive will use one lobby and adults arrive at the other.”
Playa Partnership
Playa’s Hilton La Romana also offers U.S. and Canadian guests an affiliation with a recognized American hospitality brand. “The Playa formula for success is partnering with legendary hospitality brands such as Hilton and bringing it to fruition in the all-inclusive category,” said Kevin Froemming, Playa’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer. “While our travel agent partners certainly recognize the Playa brand, consumer awareness is low and that is by design.”
Froemming added, “We want consumers to have the confidence of a Hilton experience when making their vacation decision. And our travel agent partners will recognize Playa’s guiding principles and philosophy [are] showcased not only in the prime location of the resort but through all areas of the guest experience, including architecture and design.”
Selling Tips
Located on a quiet La Romana beachfront, Hilton La Romana is a 10-minute walk along the beach from the popular Bayhibe resort village. It is convenient to the international airports in Santo Domingo, (approximately one hour away) and Punta Cana (about 45 minutes away).
While the family and adults-only properties are adjacent, they feature their own lobbies and restaurants and pools.
The resort entertainment staff offers an extensive program of leisure activities for travelers eager to add a little more sun and fun to their vacation. The daytime activities schedule extends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and nighttime activities from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
