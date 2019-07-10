Raising the Bar on Excellence
A new strategy for Excellence's three brands puts the focus on high-touch service and curated experiences.
Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts unveiled a new name—The Excellence Collection—and branding strategy that puts the spotlight on three pillars – Bespoke Service, Extraordinary Moments and Innovative Curation—to promote its adults-only Excellence Resorts, adults-only boutique Beloved Hotels and family-friendly Finest Resorts.
“The Excellence Collection is an evolution of Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts,” said Domingo Aznar, vice president of sales and marketing. “Our three pillars have been thoughtfully defined, with the end goal to deliver an authentic experience that lasts well beyond the guests’ stay. We do so through a personal and curated approach to luxury.”
The Excellence Collection’s resorts are located in Cancun and Riviera Maya, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Finest Punta Cana
Following the 2018 debut of Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the company is slated to open Finest Punta Cana, its third property in the Dominican Republic, in the first half of 2020.
The resort will target the romance market, specifically weddings and honeymoons and other celebrations, and families. Sixty family suites will be in the room inventory of 450 suites, which range from 800 to 2,000 square feet.
Amenities will include large Jacuzzis, fully stocked in-suite premium bars, private pools, decks with views and rooftop terraces. Guests will also be able to choose from 20 restaurants and bars, the Excellence Club for adults-only relaxation, the Finest Club for all ages, a spa with a hydrotherapy circuit, six swimming pools complete with a children’s pool and baby wading pool, and a playground and pavilion for children and teens.
Oyster Bay Expansion
On June 15, Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay debuted five beach villas set on a private stretch of beach. Spanning more than 1,500 square feet of interior and exterior space, they are equipped with 226-square-foot private pools and private porches.
Villa guests are privy to romantic en-suite dinners, tours of the Glistening Waters Luminous Lagoon and en-suite couples’ massages. By coordinating through their personal butler or concierge, guests can enjoy private beach dinners and en-suite bartender services.
For active guests, the beach villas include complimentary watersports equipment and in-room yoga mats.
