Rave Reviews for All-Inclusive Resorts
The seamless way in which resorts dealt with the pandemic will resonate with travelers for years to come, agents say.
The all-inclusive resort segment has proven its mettle by overcoming the challenges wrought by the pandemic to reassure guests that their vacations would not come at the expense of their health and safety.
"Our clients who have traveled to Mexico and the Caribbean this year have come back praising the resorts for the safety measures and protocols that they experienced," said Kim Cook of Love to Travel. "Many commented that they felt safer in destination than they did at home."
COVID Testing
"Having complimentary onsite COVID testing available within a week of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement was a game-changer," Cook said. "Offering quarantine accommodations at no additional charge helped clients know that if they did test positive, they had a place to stay. Sandals and Beaches resorts offering complimentary travel insurance has made our clients feel more comfortable putting their deposits down. These fast actions have helped our sales continue to increase throughout the spring and summer."
Agent Praise
Agents praised resorts for making the guest experience as seamless as possible. "All travelers will benefit from the higher health and safety protocols that many resorts have instilled for years to come," said Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations.
"All-inclusive properties have really helped by being extremely transparent about their cleaning protocols, as well as offering on-site testing to get back into the country," said Jemica Archer of TruBlue Travels.
"I think that has been the biggest selling point to clients who have wanted to travel but still wanted to keep the process simple."
Going forward, Archer said she believes "people will start to flock to all-inclusive properties as they reopen. They are ready for vacation and really want something laidback and seamless, so they don’t have to worry."
Upping the Ante
Never one to rest on its laurels, the all-inclusive sector is continuing to up the ante on its product offerings.
"From unique restaurant and bar themes to different inclusions for families, I expect new ideas to be presented," Doncsecz said. "We’ve noticed family-friendly properties opening zip line style sky rides and adults-only properties updating their spa services."
Cook has witnessed an upswing in luxury offerings. "The resorts have stepped up their dining and cuisine options so even the most particular foodies will be impressed," she said. "Having so many luxury all-inclusive resort options entices even our high-end clients," as well as honeymooners, which are Love to Travel’s biggest market for all-inclusive resorts.
"They love knowing that all of their dining, drinks and activities are included in one price," Cook said. "They are looking for a high-quality experience for this once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon and the resorts are delivering. We are very excited for the new luxury all-inclusive options that are opening this year with Playa and Secrets Resorts. They will be perfect for the honeymoon market."
Booking Boom
"The booking boom is here. We’ve had our best three months ever, and now we are constantly running into issues with resorts being unavailable as they are sold out," said James Berglie of Be All-Inclusive.
"Travel is booming in general, especially in terms of all-inclusive business," Doncsecz said.
Destination Weddings on the Rise
Make no mistake – all-inclusive resort destination weddings are thriving.
"My schedule is full of consultation calls every day two weeks in advance," said James Berglie of Be All-Inclusive. "We continue to book lots of weddings, and interestingly, our group sizes are growing.
"In 2019 I would have told a new bride to expect 30-50 percent of their invited guests to actually come to their wedding, but now almost every single one of our groups is requesting more inventory because everyone they are inviting is actually coming to their wedding! I’ve never seen a boom like this ever before."
Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations is witnessing the same phenomenon. "The biggest change we are seeing is the destination wedding groups seem to have more guests willing to travel than the couples originally expected, leading to larger groups," he said. "So many travelers are starving to get out of the country, while also wanting to see the important people in their lives. I expect this trend to continue as we move towards the end of the pandemic, and for the immediate future thereafter."
Kim Cook of Love to Travel is also seeing an uptick in business. "Our destination wedding business has exploded since the pandemic," she said. "We are booking more than we did in 2019, which is very encouraging. All of our destination weddings on the books for this year and 2022 are with all-inclusive resorts. The couples love the wedding packages and the all-inclusive aspect for their guests."
