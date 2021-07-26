Redefining the Vegas Hospitality Landscape
The Resorts World Las Vegas development is billed as the first integrated resort built on the strip in over a decade
Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton
Travel advisors now have an exciting new resort destination to offer in the perennially popular destination of Las Vegas – Resorts World Las Vegas.
The $4.3 billion development is billed as the first integrated resort built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.
"We are excited to open on June 24 and look forward to welcoming guests to this incredible property," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas.
Convenient Location
Situated on nearly 88 acres at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is across from the 1.4 million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center Expansion and adjacent to the 250-store Fashion Show Mall.
All told, the development will feature 3,500 guestrooms and suites, more than 40 food and beverage options, a 5,000-seat theater, numerous nightlife venues, an extensive retail collection, a 27,000-square-foot spa and a 117,000-square-foot casino gaming floor. The complex’s West Tower features a 100,000-square foot video screen, said to be one of the largest LED building displays in the world.
The 5.5-acre pool complex will have seven unique pool experiences, including a 1,800-square foot infinity pool with views of the Las Vegas Strip.
Three Unique Hotels
Resorts World Las Vegas will house three decidedly different hotels: Las Vegas Hilton, a full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand; and Crockfords Las Vegas, one of the first hotels to debut in the U.S. from LXR, Hilton’s collection of independent luxury properties.
The Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World will have 1,774 guestrooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet. It will be appointed with residential-style furnishings and modern, light fittings.
Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World is a premium property with 1,496 guestrooms and suites, ranging in size from 550 to 2,800 square feet. Hilton said it will offer "luxe amenities and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler."
Artwork commissioned for Resorts World Las Vegas will adorn the walls of Conrad premium guestrooms and in public areas.
The ultra-luxury Crockfords Las Vegas is notably smaller, with 236 guestrooms and suites ranging from 550 to 7,000 square feet. The hotel will have an exclusive entrance and grand lobby for private check-in, gaming salons off the lobby, complimentary access to the VIP pool and 24-hour, dedicated concierge assistance.
"This brand is perfect for those looking for more lavish, opulent accommodations," Sibella said.
High-Profile Entertainment
The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas has lined up an impressive number of high-profile entertainers for residencies, including Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
The two-level, 70,000-square-foot retail area will present a variety of stores, ranging from the Kardashian Kloset, featuring items from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s personal closets, to more mainstream luxury stores such as Fred Segal, Judith Leiber and Hervé Léger.
Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly-traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission.
Foodie's Delight
Resorts World Las Vegas will feature more than 40 food-and-beverage outlets, offering a vast range of cuisine, from authentic street food to Michelin-star dining.
Famous Foods Street Eats will include more than 15 food stalls offering everything from traditional Shandong dumplings to Peking duck burritos, from fried chicken by Chef Marcus Samuelsson to yakitori by Steve Aoki and Kevin Aoki.
Signature restaurants include ¡VIVA!, featuring Chef Ray Garcia’s modern Mexican cuisine, and Brezza, an upscale Italian venue from James Beard Award semifinalist Nicole Brisson and industry veteran Jason Rocheleau.
For more information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS