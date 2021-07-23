RIU on the Rebound
RIU Hotels & Resorts starts the 2021 summer season with 80 hotels in operation in 17 countries.
Theresa Norton
Like virtually all travel businesses, RIU Hotels & Resorts is finally emerging from a tough year.
"We have 100 hotels in 20 countries and in March 2020 we had to close all of them at the same time, for the first time in our 68 years of history," CEO Luis Riu told AGENTatHOME.
"Those days were the hardest we remember for the business, and the uncertainty we lived with was very frightening. But it is true that we immediately started working on the reopening with enhanced health and safety protocols; that’s something we did since June 2020 onwards. But it has been a bumpy road, taking steps forward and many times having to step back."
The Summer Season
"But today I’m happy to say that we are optimistic for the first time in a long time," he continued. "We will start the summer season with 80 hotels in operation in 17 countries. This is great news for the company and for our employees, who can go back to their hotels and to welcoming our guests, resuming their daily life to the greatest extent possible."
Though RIU Hotels & Resorts operates worldwide, most U.S. travel advisors are probably most familiar with the company’s all-inclusive resorts throughout the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama.
The Americas
"We have 37 all-inclusive resorts in the Americas," Riu said. "In Mexico there are 19, six in Jamaica, six in the Dominican Republic, one in the Bahamas, two in Aruba, two in Costa Rica and one in Panama. But let’s not forget that we also have our city hotels line, Riu Plaza, which now offers five hotels in America: Panama City, Guadalajara (Mexico), New York, Miami and San Francisco."
What kind of traveler is attracted to the all-inclusive RIU resorts in the Americas?
"I think that our strength lies in the consistency of our product and our presence in all of the favorite beach destinations for Americans," Riu said. "Of course, there are choices for different budgets, for family or adults only, for more fun in the sun or more relaxed holidays. But the essence of the service, the smile, the professionalism of our employees and the quality standard remains the same. And this is something that our travel agents value greatly."
Relying on Agents
Riu said travel advisors are vital to his company’s business. "Travel advisors have always supported RIU and helped us to grow into the company we are today. Because of this, we try to give back to them in many different ways."
"For example, we created our own incentive program exclusive for travel advisors, the Riu Partner Club, and since we launched this program, in 1997, we received incredible feedback about the details in the program, such as points never expiring or our no-blackoutdates policy, allowing travel agents to visit our resorts and experience them firsthand any time in the year!"
He noted that RIU properties don’t include timeshare or vacation club units. "This represents a big support for our travel advisors as they don’t have to worry about losing that client," Riu said.
Going Forward
Further growth is on the horizon. "We always reinvest all of our profits in refurbishing our properties and growing our portfolio, and we plan on maintaining this strategy," Riu said.
"Of course, COVID has affected our plans, or better said, it has slowed the rhythm of investments. We did open a new hotel in March in Sal Island, in Cape Verde, and we are now developing what will be our first property in Senegal, which is planned for 2022. We also believe that there is still margin to grow in the Caribbean, and I don’t discard opening new properties in countries such as Mexico or Jamaica."
A Family Business
RIU Hotels & Resorts is family owned – in fact, the brand is the family name. CEO Luis Riu said his grandfather opened his first hotel in Mallorca, Spain, in 1953, and "since then, we have focused on holiday resorts in the best beaches in the world."
Family members are still highly involved in RIU. "My sister Carmen and I are both CEOs of RIU, and we represent the third generation of the Riu family running the company," he said.
"I believe that being a family business and being very faithful to our values … are the keys to our success. Members of the fourth generation are taking responsibilities in very relevant positions already. Carmen’s son Joan Trian is a member of the board of directors, and my daughter Naomi Riu is the CFO.
"We think that, together with their brothers and sisters, they will continue the Riu legacy. In fact, my sons Luis and Roberto are completing their training with me, for which they accompany me almost 24 hours a day. Although, let me say that I’m far from retiring!"
New Tool for Advisors
RIU Hotels & Resorts has launched RIU Pro – www.riupro.com – a travel agent toolbox for promoting and selling RIU resorts.
"This was a project that we had in mind for a long time, but it was the pandemic that gave us the last push we needed to launch it," CEO Luis Riu said. "The compulsory stop brought by COVID gave us the time and distance needed to clearly see what needed to be done and then do it.
"RIU Pro is a toolbox that offers complete online education, such as our RIU Specialist Program and the RIU Brand Center, where agents can find all the information about our resorts, as well as our popular rewards program, RIU Partner Club. In addition, RIU Pro agents can find our commissionable rates. All of this in just one website."
