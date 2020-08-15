Sell Exhilarating Fun and Safe Harbor at Atlantis!
Learn all about Atlantis has to offer with this special Travel Agent Academy course.
Linda Truilo
An iconic water wonderland boasting a visitor repeat rate of 35 percent, the spacious Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas is worth exploring in-depth – especially if you’re seeking spot-on vacation choices for health-conscious clients once travel restrictions ease. Atlantis’ abundant outdoor offerings will treat vacationers to both exhilarating fun and safe harbor!
Imagine over 140 acres of pristine beaches, idyllic lagoons, beautiful pools, water rides, marine habitat and lazy rivers meandering through lush landscapes, and past dramatic architectural features like Maya temples. If you enroll for the Atlantis Ambassador program at TravelAgentAcademy.com, we’ll do more than acquaint you with the details of this dreamlike resort, we’ll help you sell it.
Find an Angle
Atlantis has long attracted guests with its top casino, spa, fine dining and entertainment, but for the near future, clients may want to know more about its network of beaches, lagoons and pools (20-plus swimming areas total), as well as its complementary outdoor educational offerings, such as the world’s largest open-air marine habitat, sheltering over 250 aquatic species. The course will provide you with information to support the angle you choose.
Stress the Value
Given all these amenities, in addition to unlimited access to spectacular waterpark rides, at Atlantis you are essentially selling an entire destination for the price of a room.
Match Interests, Budgets
Do your clients prefer tranquil surroundings near the beach, or a livelier atmosphere close to a family-friendly pool? Near the pottery studio or restaurants? Learn how to weigh personality, proximity and price when determining the right accommodations among Atlantis’ six different resorts, ranging from value to luxury.
Present Activities for All Ages
Every conceivable family-friendly water activity is available, plus waterslides like the Leap of Faith, which plunges guests more than 50 feet down through a shark pond. Kids’ and teens’ clubs are offered, and adults can enjoy everything from comedy and gaming venues to spa treatments, shopping and golfing.
Emphasize Dining
Learn about Atlantis’ superb and amazingly varied restaurants (21 in total, plus 19 bars) and advise clients on dining plans, managing costs for everyone from younger families to foodies.
