Serene Setting, Laid-Back Style
The adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana provides everything your clients need for a relaxing, sophisticated vacation
Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann
Set on the pristine shores of Juanillo Beach in the Dominican Republic, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana encompasses everything needed for a relaxing vacation. The all-inclusive resort is adults-only, offering a sophisticated atmosphere for not only those celebrating romantic occasions such as honeymoons and anniversaries but also friend groups and solo travelers.
Wellness travelers will also find everything they need at this property. In addition to a tropical, laid-back ambiance, the resort is home to the cenote-inspired Larimar Spa, which has 14 treatment rooms, an outdoor oasis lagoon and a hydrotherapy circuit. The property also boasts a state-of-the-art 14,000-square-foot fitness center with a separate cardio area, strength zone, TRX training and spinning, yoga, step and Pilates classes.
Accommodations
Located in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, the property has 375 suites, ranging from 600-square-foot junior suites to 1,238-square-foot one-bedroom master swim-up suites. There is also one 1,873-square-foot presidential suite that offers the highest level of luxurious amenities, including a private balcony with a hot tub and ocean views.
What's Included
Unlimited food and drinks, 24-hour room service, access to the fitness center and several classes, poolside and evening entertainment, Wi-Fi and more.
What's for Dinner?
From casual to fancy, this property has it all when it comes to restaurants. Brando’s is a formal restaurant serving French cuisine with a Polynesian flair. At Journeys, guests can indulge in Indian flavors while riding The Maharaja Express, as the eatery features train seating. Other options include Tempest Table serving Asian cuisine, El Mercado buffet and the Waves steakhouse, among others. Additionally, guests have access to all the dining options at the family-friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana next door.
Public Areas
Guests also have full access to Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana’s facilities – which means getting to take advantage of its lazy river with grotto cascade, water cannons and five slides.
Insider Booking Tip
The ocean-view one-bedroom grand master suites, as well as all the categories above these, include butler service, ideal for clients looking for an added level of luxury. Club level is also available at this property and worth looking into. It comes with such perks as private check-in, private access to the Club Pool and Club Lounge, late check-out and more. To make your clients feel extra special, consider suggesting they rent a private cabana for one of their pool days.
Agent Assistance
Playa Hotels & Resorts, operator of Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, offers travel advisors the option to learn the ins and outs of this resort through the Learning Center in the Preferred Agent Portal. Agents can also earn free nights to see it for themselves. The resort company also offers several fam trip opportunities, some of which take place at Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana.
Selling Tips
The resort’s serene location and laid-back style are ideal for couples and those celebrating romantic milestones, yet its range of restaurants, bars and activities mean groups of friends will also have plenty to do during a visit.
Just the Facts
Resort Company: Playa Hotels & Resorts
Resort Name: Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana
Size: 375 rooms on 40 acres
Year Opened: 2019
Facilities: Six restaurants, seven bars and lounges, spa, fitness center, 100,000 square feet of meeting and event space, wedding venues, beachfront infinity pool with a swim-up bar
Rates: Starting at $454 per night for double occupancy through 2021, then rising to $649 for the peak 2022 winter season
Commissions: 10 percent base commission
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS