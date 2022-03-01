Setting – and Raising – the Bar for Romance
Sandals continues to serve as a trailblazer for romantic upscale, all-inclusive resort vacations.
When it comes to upscale, romantic all-inclusive resort vacations, Sandals Resorts International has arguably served as a trailblazer – and continues to do so to this day.
“Since our inception 40 years ago, we set out to redefine what an all-inclusive vacation for two people in love should and could be,” said Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International’s executive chairman. “We made a conscious decision to focus on laid-back luxury, special spaces and settings, and customized service that make love easy.”
The Sandals story, of course, begins with the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Adam’s father. “It’s been a year since his passing and I am only just coming to understand the full impact of my dad on my life, the Caribbean and the entire hospitality industry, but I will say this – my dad understood necessity,” he said.
“He was a consummate salesperson who insisted that the customer come first and always aimed to exceed expectations. He believed in people and in teamwork. And he dreamed bigger than anyone I have ever known.”
Upping the Ante
“If, for instance, a resort had one whirlpool hot tub, Butch Stewart “would tell the architects to build five, and we just kept elevating and elevating at every turn,” Stewart said.
While other companies were pulling back when the recession took root in 2007, Sandals “made a very different decision and recommitted very strong investment in our rooms, dining experiences, Red Lane spa – everything,” he said.
It was an investment that reaped significant rewards. “When the market returned, we emerged with a product that was superior, suites that challenged traditional category and an overall experience in terms of choice, style and service that put the brand on par with the best resorts in the world, period,” Stewart said.
Romance at Every Turn
Sandals’ resorts serve up all the ingredients for romance. “When guests come to our hotels and when advisors sell our hotels, they know they will be on the best beachfront locations in the destinations in the Caribbean where we operate,” Stewart said. “This is something we thought about even if our customers have not – and quite frankly, it’s part of what distinguishes our properties as luxury enclaves.”
Sandals properties are West-facing “not only because we want our guests to enjoy the sunset, but because Caribbean trade winds go East to West, which means our beaches are the calmest,” he said. “Our footprint is decidedly intimate and connected to our Caribbean settings with lush gardens and open space, today’s important luxury requirements.
“And then there are the suites, restaurants, experiences, Greg Norman golf and our Red Lane spas but most of all, there is our staff, who consistently deliver a level of service that is bar none.”
Five New Resorts
Sandals will double its current portfolio over the next 10 years, Stewart said. As the new year begins, the company has five new resorts under development: three in Jamaica and its first properties in Curaçao and St. Vincent.
Sandals acquired Sandals Dunn’s River, which it operated in the 90s. “Our first-phase development is focused on Sandals Dunn’s River, where we are spending $125 million gutting the property and bringing it back to life,” he said.
“Phase 2 will introduce Sandals Royal Dunn’s River, a $200 million investment that will operate very much like our sister hotels in Barbados, side-by-side resorts with complementary services and amenities and more restaurant concepts and bars for guests to enjoy. And last, but not least, we’re building our third Beaches Resort in Jamaica – Beaches Runaway Bay.”
Sandals Royal Curacao
Set on 44 acres within a 3,000-acre private reserve, Sandals Royal Curaçao is slated to open in April 2022. “We’re spending $75 million to bring it to our standards, a term we like to call the ‘Sandalization’ process, and we’re introducing new concepts there that we know will delight guests, including convertible Mini Coopers that come with highest category suites for guests to explore and enjoy the island,” Stewart said.
In early 2023, Sandals will unveil a Beaches Resorts property in St. Vincent. “Beyond our acquisition costs, we’re sinking $200 million into this property, and it will be a phenomenal escape for families,”he said.
One thing that has remained a constant is Sandals’ commitment to travel advisors. “My dad always said that Sandals has had a love affair with travel advisors. That will never change,” he said. “We believe deeply in the power of travel advisors. They know their clients best and they know our properties best and can match the right customer to the right hotel. We believe in the power of partnership.”
Helping Travel Advisors Sell
“The Sandals commitment to the industry is second to none. Period,” said Gary Sadler, executive vice president of sales and industry relations for Unique Vacations, Inc., the marketing arm for Sandals.
So how can advisors begin to increase their share of the company’s business?
“The single best piece of advice I can give a travel advisor seeking to build their business with Sandals Resorts is to reach out to their BDM,” he said.
Throughout the pandemic Sandals “continued to staff the largest and most active sales force in the Caribbean,” said Garth Laird, vice president-trade sales for Unique Vacations.
“Maintaining consistent contact with at-home advisors during this difficult time strengthened trust, the foundation of all relationships, and allowed our BDMs to provide additional access and resources to these advisors,” he said, adding that the company unveiled such initiatives as the “Let’s Talk” webinar and “Back to the Beach” program hosted by resort general managers.
“From product updates, webinars and ongoing training to helping advisors take advantage of getting their car wrapped by Sandals to promote their agencies around town, our BDMs were and remain a force in the industry helping our advisors achieve their goals,” Laird said.
For more on Sandals’ programs, visit the agent portal at taportal.sandals.com.
An Expanding Audience
“Adult romantic couples are Sandals’ target audience and while that funnel is wide, throughout the years we have become much more sophisticated in the way we reach couples seeking our casual elegant style of luxury throughout their life cycle – from interests such as watersports and golf to celebration moments,” said Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.
When Sandals Resorts launched Beaches Resorts in 1977 “it seemed a natural evolution of the Sandals story,” said Stewart.
“Couples fell in love, wed, honeymooned and continued to vacation at Sandals, had kids and brought their families to Beaches. And that’s true, but it’s not the whole the story.”
Bringing Beaches Resorts to market “as the world’s best vacation experience for families has significantly widened our reach – not simply retained a Sandals Resorts audience,” Stewart added. “So simply put, our audiences have grown and expanded along with Sandals and Beaches and we’re very proud of that.”
