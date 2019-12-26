Sleek Sophistication
Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa offers outstanding service and culinary options in a spectacular setting
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Lydia Gregory
Since its debut in October 2018, Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa has gained renown for its minimalist sophistication, outstanding service and creative culinary options. Those attributes quickly earned the adults-only, all-inclusive resort entry into The Preferred Hotels & Resort L.V.X. Collection, which works toward ensuring that standards are kept to the highest level.
The Puerto Morelos resort’s Mediterranean-inspired, open-concept design, appointed in muted earth tones, beautifully showcases the Mexican Caribbean’s turquoise water and cerulean sky. The structure has two sections. One features an airy lobby that frames the sea beyond and houses the restaurants and 17,000-square-foot spa, with two pools facing the beach. The other section is a half-circle of suites surrounding a circular Zen-like pool with a strategically perched restaurant, which is perfect for sunrise breakfasts and romantic dinners.
Suite Accommodations
All 333 accommodations are suites, measuring a minimum of 600 square feet with private terraces and large hot tubs. Select Junior Suites feature swim-out pools. Thanks to the hotel’s unique design—it’s built horizontally and parallel to the beach with an open-air concept—84 percent of the suites have ocean views.
For clients who want to take the premium experience to another level, consider upgrading them to the Serenity Club with such perks as guaranteed oceanview accommodations and access to the spa’s hydrotherapy pools and wet areas. Couples traveling together can book adjoining Serenity Club Oceanfront Swim-Out Suites with connecting pools ($1,080 to $1,400 per person, per room, depending on the season).
What's Included
Guests are treated to 24-hour food-and-beverage service that includes selected premium cuts and spirits, concierge services, spirits tasting and cooking classes, express check-in and check-out, daily organized beach walks and free Wi-Fi.
What's for Dinner?
The hotel’s food-and-beverage offerings are an exciting highlight. Restaurants include Olios, for Mediterranean cuisine; Vora Mar Seafood Grill; Agua Bendita, a Mexican steakhouse; and Satsu, an Asian-fusion eatery. The fun Lime Bar is the spot for unique libations. The Sunset Terrace puts on nightly shows.
Green Getaway
The Haven is part of the Puerto Morelos Marine National Park and the State of Quintana Roo’s Turtle Preservation Program. The resort has a resident biologist to help educate guests and enforce best practices. Guests will find no plastic straws at the resort. The A/C is set at 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Watersports are prohibited to preserve the coral reef and marine life. The Yucatan Herbal in-room amenities are non-toxic and all-natural—and created by Mayans from the regional communities.
Just the Facts
—Resort Name: Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa
—Size: 333 suites
—Opened: 2018
—Facilities: Four à la carte restaurants, one gourmet market-style restaurant, three snack bars, six bars, three pools, a full-service spa and fitness center, and convention center (2020)
—Rates: Average daily rates vary from $585 to $991 (low to high season) for the Junior Garden Suite to $2,100 to $2,500 for the Presidential Suite.
—Base Commission: 10 percent
—Agent Assistance: Educational course and agent rates application are available at www.havenresorts.com/tatest
—Contact: havenresorts.com
