Special Accommodations

ike countless other Caribbean hotels, Elite Island Resorts properties feature the beachfront locations, finely landscaped grounds, plush accommodations and diverse amenities. But EIR’s premium properties also offer a quality frequently missing among other resorts: specialization.
Each EIR resort is designed to appeal to a well-established leisure traveler profile, from properties that emphasize romance, with idyllic settings for couples and destination weddings. Others feature diverse accommodations, activities and numerous dining options that are perfect for multi-generational families retreats. EIR’s collection even includes eco-tourism themed resorts for active and upscale vacationers.
We spoke with Larry Basham, EIR’s president, to explore what these properties in Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Panama, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines offer to Caribbean travelers.
AAH: Elite Island Resorts has been described as offering "upscale Caribbean beachfront" vacations. Is this description still accurate?
LB: "Yes, this description hits the nail on the head, but this only scratches the surface. We offer truly unique experiences that allow travelers to enjoy authenticity, along with pampered indulgence. Today’s travelers are sophisticated. They do their homework, they research the islands, and they want an experience that goes beyond the beach and a fruity cocktail, although there’s a lot to be said for beaches and great cocktails!
"The Elite Island Resorts portfolio includes nine amazing resorts in five different countries, and each resort offers worldclass hospitality and the opportunity to really connect with the destination and the people they meet."
AAH: What are the distinguishing aspects of each property?
LB: "Each property is completely unique, from romantic adults-only hideaways to large family-friendly resorts with multiple beaches and endless activities. At Hammock Cove Antigua, adult guests enjoy fabulous gourmet dining, indulgent spa treatments, and the privacy of their own 1,080-square-foot villas, each with a private infinity-edge plunge pool. Likewise, at Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Antigua and Palm Island Resort & Spa, the Grenadines, guests can expect to be dazzled nightly with romantic beachfront dining and spectacular Caribbean sunsets.
"For couples and families seeking an active getaway, St. James’s Club & Villas in Antigua, along with St. James’s Club Morgan Bay in St. Lucia, provide a fantastic array of water sports, beach activities, tennis, pickle ball, live entertainment, and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Whatever your vacation goals may be, give our reservation specialists a call, and we’ll help match the guest to a destination and a resort that will bring their Caribbean holiday dreams to life."
AAH: Do the all EIR resorts offer wedding and romance-oriented packages? What are the best and/or newest packages?
LB: Yes! And we love what we do, and that shows in the very happy, smiling faces of our brides, grooms, and their friends and families. Each resort provides a stunning backdrop for the perfect wedding, vow renewal, honeymoon, babymoon, or other special occasion.
"We can help put together a wonderful ceremony, dinner, cocktail parties, or more intimate and romantic options like your very own private waterfront gazebo dinner—or a torch lit dinner on the beach. Throw in some amazing spa treatment options, along with an incredible array of excursions and group activities like private catamaran charters, and you’ve got a wonderful event to remember for a lifetime.
"Each package is hand-crafted to meet our guests’ wants, needs, and budgets. Watch for our special offers, which frequently include a free wedding ceremony with stays of 7 nights or longer."
AAH: EIR is not a brand name known to Caribbean travelers, although the resorts themselves are popular and several have strong followings. What is the strategy behind EIR’s lack of an all-encompassing brand identity?
LB: "Elite focuses on branding and building loyal followings for each individual resort. We don’t want to be a big-box organization where the look, feel, and experience is the same wherever you go.
"While Elite Island Resorts has been around for several decades and is wellknown within the travel industry, we want our guests to fall in love with the island and resort that works for them and becomes their Caribbean home away from home. Each resort has an incredible repeat client base, which tells us we’re hitting the mark.
"In our case, the group strength of our fantastic collection of unique resorts is much more formidable than many brand-centric groups—and we like it that way."
AAH: What facilities and amenities are signatures of the EIR resorts, things which they all have in common?
LB: While each resort is totally unique, the common denominators are very important. Namely, each resort offers a beautiful beachfront location, great accommodations, and dreamy spa and salon experiences. Most important, however, are the team members at each resort.
"The resorts’ team members are the true heart and soul of each resort, and our guests tell us over and over again how much they love returning year after year to see their favorite bartender, water sports instructor, or spa attendant. It’s all about building that special relationship with each client and letting them know they are special and appreciated."
AAH: Has EIR implemented any renovations at its properties in the past year?
LB: "During the 2020 closure period we made significant reinvestments in each resort, making improvements and upgrades that are difficult to do when the resorts are open. We renovated swimming pools, added new dining and coffee shop venues, renovated hundreds of guest rooms, and spruced up common areas. Times have been tough, but we are committed to providing our guests with high-quality experiences. We want our guests to say, ‘This was our best vacation ever, and worth the wait!’"
AAH: The EIR portfolio also includes eco-tourism resorts designed for active and upscale vacationers. What do these resorts feature?
LB: "The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua, is one the Caribbean’s most eco-friendly resorts, with a spectacular location focused on natural beauty. The resort’s villas are situated on post and pier foundations, allowing the island’s natural vegetation to grow under and around the villas.
"This not only helps green the resort and the planet, but it helps prevent erosion and water runoff, preserving the clarity and quality of the resort’s protected turquoise bay. From solar hot water heaters, to one of the lowest roof to ground ratios on the island, The Verandah is a must-see for those seeking a terrific eco-adventure."
AAH: What are the most important things travel agents should know about EIR properties and the EIR organization?
LB: "Elite Island Resorts loves travel agents. Our businesses would not be what they are today without the broad support of travel agents in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, and the Caribbean. We recently increased travel agent commissions to 20 percent for bookings with 2021 arrivals, and we are offering a host of additional cash and travel perks.
"We provide media assets, like professional photography for each resort, along with many other resources to help travel agents sell. We very sincerely appreciate the travel agent community, and we hope to see you and your clients in the Caribbean in 2021."
