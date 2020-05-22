Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Fri May 22 2020

May 2020

Standing Out in the All-Inclusive Market

The Excellence Collection aims to deliver five-star quality with the value and convenience of an all-inclusive resort.

AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Harvey Chipkin

Excellence Oyster Bay Bar Sol Montego Bay
Excellence Oyster Bay Bar Sol Montego Bay (Photo via Excellence Resorts)

The main priority right now for The Excellence Collection is for everyone to work together "as a huge global team" to address the coronavirus situation and "do our part," said David Torres, sales director.

He added that the company is looking ahead to a world that might be different but will be a place to travel "for sophisticated fun, relaxation, romance and indulgence."

You May Also Like

swim up suite ocean view at Beloved Playa Mujeres Experience a Romantic Getaway for Two The Excellence Collection

The Excellence Collection Weddings and Honeymoons the Excellence Way Hotel & Resort

Finest Punta Cana The Excellence Collection Expands Its Portfolio in Punta... Hotel & Resort

The Excellence Collection Enjoy Quality Family Time in Playa Mujeres The Excellence Collection

The Excellence Collection The Excellence Collection Is Offering Free Vacations for... Hotel & Resort

The vision behind The Excellence Collection is to deliver an experience ordinarily found in a five-star EP hotel but with the value, simplicity and convenience of an all-inclusive, Torres said.

The group encompasses seven properties, soon to be eight, segmented into three brands and concepts.

Excellence Resorts

The adults-only properties are located in Cancun and Rivera Maya, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Finest Resorts

The brand welcomes guests of all ages who are looking for what the company referred to as "a blend of playfulness and elegance." It includes one resort in Cancun and Playa Mujeres, with another slated to open in Punta Cana next winter.

Beloved Hotels

Beloved Playa Mujeres, a couples-only resort, features a serene, laid-back vibe designed to inspire relaxation, romance and wellbeing.

Few brands can point to the level of accolades, online reputation and guest loyalty that Excellence does, Torres said. What is behind that, he added, is passionate attention to detail in personal touches such as offering lobster at no extra charge or limits, no wristbands, no reservations or "seatings" in a la carte restaurants and no timeshare or vacation clubs.

Premium Benefits

Both the Excellence and Finest brands offer superior levels of benefits and exclusive amenities through the Excellence Club (available at both brands) and the Finest Club, with enhanced services that create a resort within a resort.

The Excellence Collection’s secret asset may be the fact that it is family-owned, enabling the company to focus on exceeding customer expectations and maintaining a reputation consistent through time and in different countries, Torres said.

Portrait of the Client

The typical Excellence client is affluent and "discerning," said David Torres, sales director for the Excellence and Beloved brands. The majority of customers are adults, many of them couples looking for tranquil, romantic experiences.

Finest Resorts speaks to a modern audience of families, groups and couples looking for something fresh and special. Guests range from 30 to 65 years old, are college-educated, online savvy and lovers of international travel and culinary experiences.

Selling Tips

Because it is a relatively small company, but with a complex product, The Excellence Collection does not take a one-size-fits-all approach to advisor education, said David Torres, sales director.

Instead, it relies on fewer but stronger direct relationships. Every agent is encouraged to work closely with the business development team and take advantage of product presentations, webinars and tradeshows.

Excellence offers ongoing special promotions for every property. The best deals are packages where guests can save by booking air and hotel, especially if they book 60 to 90 days prior to arrival. A great tip is to look for higher suite categories where deeper discounts are often in effect, Torres said.

Agents should feel free to contact the business development team at sales1@theexcellencecollection.com.

For more information on The Excellence Collection

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Harvey Chipkin

Venetian, las vegas, palazzo, resorts

Neon Green

MGM Resorts International

 The Blossoming of the All-Inclusive Market

 La Colección’s Growing Umbrella of Quality Resorts

 Lights, Cameras—Costa Rica!

 New Decade, New Dazzle

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS