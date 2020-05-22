Standing Out in the All-Inclusive Market
The Excellence Collection aims to deliver five-star quality with the value and convenience of an all-inclusive resort.
The main priority right now for The Excellence Collection is for everyone to work together "as a huge global team" to address the coronavirus situation and "do our part," said David Torres, sales director.
He added that the company is looking ahead to a world that might be different but will be a place to travel "for sophisticated fun, relaxation, romance and indulgence."
The vision behind The Excellence Collection is to deliver an experience ordinarily found in a five-star EP hotel but with the value, simplicity and convenience of an all-inclusive, Torres said.
The group encompasses seven properties, soon to be eight, segmented into three brands and concepts.
Excellence Resorts
The adults-only properties are located in Cancun and Rivera Maya, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Finest Resorts
The brand welcomes guests of all ages who are looking for what the company referred to as "a blend of playfulness and elegance." It includes one resort in Cancun and Playa Mujeres, with another slated to open in Punta Cana next winter.
Beloved Hotels
Beloved Playa Mujeres, a couples-only resort, features a serene, laid-back vibe designed to inspire relaxation, romance and wellbeing.
Few brands can point to the level of accolades, online reputation and guest loyalty that Excellence does, Torres said. What is behind that, he added, is passionate attention to detail in personal touches such as offering lobster at no extra charge or limits, no wristbands, no reservations or "seatings" in a la carte restaurants and no timeshare or vacation clubs.
Premium Benefits
Both the Excellence and Finest brands offer superior levels of benefits and exclusive amenities through the Excellence Club (available at both brands) and the Finest Club, with enhanced services that create a resort within a resort.
The Excellence Collection’s secret asset may be the fact that it is family-owned, enabling the company to focus on exceeding customer expectations and maintaining a reputation consistent through time and in different countries, Torres said.
Portrait of the Client
The typical Excellence client is affluent and "discerning," said David Torres, sales director for the Excellence and Beloved brands. The majority of customers are adults, many of them couples looking for tranquil, romantic experiences.
Finest Resorts speaks to a modern audience of families, groups and couples looking for something fresh and special. Guests range from 30 to 65 years old, are college-educated, online savvy and lovers of international travel and culinary experiences.
Selling Tips
Because it is a relatively small company, but with a complex product, The Excellence Collection does not take a one-size-fits-all approach to advisor education, said David Torres, sales director.
Instead, it relies on fewer but stronger direct relationships. Every agent is encouraged to work closely with the business development team and take advantage of product presentations, webinars and tradeshows.
Excellence offers ongoing special promotions for every property. The best deals are packages where guests can save by booking air and hotel, especially if they book 60 to 90 days prior to arrival. A great tip is to look for higher suite categories where deeper discounts are often in effect, Torres said.
Agents should feel free to contact the business development team at sales1@theexcellencecollection.com.
