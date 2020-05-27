Star Treatment

Last updated: 11:00 PM ET, Wed May 27 2020

Set on a nine-mile stretch of beach, Iberostar Selection Bavaro accommodates guests in two-and three-story cottages.

The Dominican Republic’s Iberostar Selection Bávaro is part of an expanding collection of all-inclusive Punta Cana resorts featuring distinctive accommodations coupled with deluxe amenities, facilities and services, framed by picturesque beachfront locations.

The property does not disappoint in any of these aspects. Adjacent to nine miles of soft white sand on Bávaro Beach, the resort accommodates couples and families in two- and three-story cottages set among tropical gardens.

The 162 Coral Level suites, which opened in December, feature two exclusive restaurants and check-in area; a dedicated lounge; access to a private beach area with an open bar and concierge services.

Coral Level vacationers also have access to 10 other restaurants at the adjacent Iberostar Punta Cana, Iberostar Dominicana and Iberostar Bávaro sections.

Travelers can immerse themselves in customized treatments at the SPA Sensations facility while their kids blow off steam at the Star Camp Club or the mini waterpark. Guests also can take advantage of the 18-hole, P.B. Dye-designed golf course.

They can also explore the resort’s coral nursery, maintained through Iberostar’s Wave of Change program, which is committed to research and enacting measures to protect the region’s coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

Matching Clients to Accommodations

The property accommodates 1,196 guests in 598 contemporary-styled rooms in six categories, ranging from junior suites to two-bedroom family junior suites for up to six guests. Vacationers can opt for accommodations with a garden, lake, pool or beachfront views, or suites adjacent to the spa.

The resort-within-the-resort Coral Level accommodations offer guests the exclusivity of an upscale boutique hotel with the services and amenities of a large premium property.

What's Included

Rates include breakfast, lunch and dinner at El Faro, a buffet restaurant; lunch and dinner at Maria Bonita, a beachfront Mexican eatery; and daily replenishment of minibars. Guests also have access to 10 specialty restaurants across four resort sections and all pools, including an ocean-facing infinity pool and exclusive deck on Bávaro Beach.

Best Entertainment

The entertainment staff leads activities and games at the main pools and the beach. Shows—featuring magic, juggling, music and dance—are offered nightly.

What's for Dinner?

In addition to exclusive access to El Faro and Maria Bonita, guests can dine at specialty restaurants across the other properties, including La Dorada, a Mediterranean restaurant; Kabuki, a Japanese restaurant; Haitises, a buffet eatery; Jambalaya, a Cajun restaurant; and Los Bohios, a steakhouse. Also available to guests are La Couple, a gourmet bistro; La Marimba, a seafood restaurant; and Il Forno, an Italian restaurant.

Insider Booking Tips

Iberostar’s My Room Online service enables guests to select their room number and location once their reservations are booked. Agents can use the feature to provide their clients with the room category (and resort location) that best suits their needs.

Agent Assistance

Through the Star Agents program (iberostaragents.com/star-agents) advisors can earn points for all Iberostar bookings, free stays and are privy to exclusive discounts.

Just the Facts

Resort Company: Iberostar Hotels & Resorts

Resort Name: Iberostar Selection Bávaro

Size: 598 rooms

Price: Rates start at $248 per person, per room.

Base Commission: 10 percent

Contact: iberostar.com

