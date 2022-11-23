Teeing Off With Sandals
The company held its 18th Annual USA Travel Advisor Golf Tournament in Jamaica following a three-year hiatus
Sandals Resorts, the pioneering all-inclusive company for couples, gathered top advisors in Jamaica in September for the 18th annual USA Travel Advisor Golf Tournament, which returned after a three-year hiatus.
More than 150 agents and guests stayed at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and played two 18-hole scramble rounds at the nearby Sandals Golf & Country Club. Travel advisors also had the chance to tour other Sandals properties and a Beaches resort in the Ocho Rios area.
Travel advisors were happy to return to the tournament. “It was marvelous coming back to Sandals Ochi after a three-year hiatus,” said Linda Hyde of Hydeout Travel LCC in Springfield, Mo.
“This is my third time playing in this tournament. It’s great fun and a great way to connect with other travel agents. It’s also a great way to see the resorts and what updates they have made in the last three years when they were closed down for a little while.”
Keith and Kim Quimby, owners of Double K Travel Services in Texas, specialize in group travel, including golf tournament trips all over the world. So, the Sandals event is very important to their travel agency.
“Golf is the lead for our business. We basically focus on meeting people, taking them to great golf courses around the world and making them clients for life,” Keith said. “It is our niche, it is our passion, and it has become one of the things that drives our business to the success we have achieved today.”
Plus, the Quimbys find the Sandals tournament very enjoyable.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Keith said. “We enjoy playing golf, we enjoy meeting other travel agents, and we really enjoy learning how to combine Sandals resorts and their golf courses into tournament-worthy options for our clients.”
