The All-Inclusive Resort Transformation
Today's all-inclusive resort market provides options to sate the desires of virtually any type of traveler
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey
Over the past several decades the all-inclusive resort market has undergone an evolution that has been nothing short of transformative, with new and innovative amenities and public rooms, and experiences designed to sate the vacation expectations of a wide swath of clients.
“It’s truly amazing how the all-inclusive market has grown in the last 30 years,” said Julie Lanham of Vacations To Remember. “The options are endless, which helps travelers see the value of a professional who can differentiate between the brands, destinations, room categories, etc.
“It might make the decision harder to have so many options, but I believe it makes a travel advisor’s job easier because it shows we are an expert when we can give options and explain the differences.”
A Growing Audience
The growing number of options and experiences are introducing all-inclusive resorts to an expanded audience. “Now that more upscale brands are entering the all-inclusive market it’s giving us a lot more choice. They’ve gone from three buffets a day to a lot of really good specialty dining where you get the variety,” said Claire Schoeder of Elevations Travel.
“All-inclusives have evolved to meet even the tastes of the most discerning travelers,” said Sarah Kline of Time For Travel.“Today, ‘all-inclusive’ means multiple a la carte options, room service that exceeds expectations and custom private dining experiences.”
More Culinary Options
“Food-wise, even long-existing resorts are updating their ideas of all-inclusive with updated menus and differing cuisines,” said Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations. “As more people learn about their own tastes and tolerances, it is important for all-inclusive kitchens to develop expanded menus for vegan, gluten, and other diets.”
Experiential Vacations
“The biggest change we are seeing is that all-inclusive hoteliers seem to be making traveler’s vacations more experiential,” he said.
“Whether that is offering more unique experiences at the specific properties themselves or nearby specialty eco-parks, these companies are modernizing the all-inclusive concept.
“Some clear examples of this idea include Hotel Xcaret and Unico 20°87°, both of which are in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico.
“Both models are a bit different. Hotel Xcaret combines the all-inclusive amenities with off-property included fun, and Unico 20°87° has specialty tours and excursions that aren’t easily replicated, or mass produced.”
Capitalizing on Nature
Newer all-inclusives are also “designing their aesthetic in a more natural and region-specific way,” Doncsecz said.
He again pointed to Hotel Xcaret, whose landscape is designed with “rivers winding through the property, caverns to explore and beautiful rockwork.”
In the end, the growth of the all-inclusive market is a win-win for advisors and their clients. “When a destination like Cancun/Riviera Maya has hundreds of all-inclusive resorts to choose from, I feel like a kid in a candy store,” Lanham said.
“This is the number one reason why Mexico is so affordable compared to places like Aruba or Nassau,” she said. “When all-inclusive resorts continue to try and outdo each other, the guest always wins. Therefore, the travel advisor wins.”
Qualifying Clients
How do you match clients to the right all-inclusive resort vacation?
“While budget is always key to designing a perfect all-inclusive getaway, our team likes to first ask, ‘What are you hoping to experience?’” said Ryan Doncsecz of VIP Vacations.
“If someone is envisioning sitting on the beach for 12 hours a day, we want to make sure they have picturesque blue water and a destination that tends to avoid sargassum seaweed.
“For a more active traveler, we would recommend a property that has some upgraded activities so they wouldn’t need to necessarily spend more money to experience something new.”
Julie Lanham of Vacations To Remember begins the qualifying process by having clients fill out two questionnaires.
The first addresses such questions as “when, where, who and why” issues, she said.
“The second questionnaire asks really deep questions like, ‘Are you a beach person or a pool person’? ‘Do you prefer modern or authentic design’? and ‘How important are the bells and whistles of your room’?” Latham said.
“Knowing the likes and dislikes of our clients truly helps us ensure the best experience possible for them,” she added.
“Very often people find it hard to answer some of these questions, so we hop on a discovery call to push a little harder because when there are so many options, we have to find the right fit and for that, we have to dig!”
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS