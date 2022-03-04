Last updated: 01:00 AM ET, Fri March 04 2022

The Best of Mexico in One Resort

Hotel Xcaret Arte showcases the best of Mayan traditions and modern Mexican culture throughout the property

Rooms at Hotel Xcaret Arte
Rooms at Hotel Xcaret Arte. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Hotels Xcaret abides by the philosophy that not everyone can explore every fascinating corner of Mexico, so the company’s properties strive to “bring the best of Mexico to one single place where you can see it all,” said Sakari Malinen, director of sales.

This is the experience your clients will receive when they visit Hotel Xcaret Arte in Playa del Carmen. The property is inspired by both Mayan traditions and a variety of modern cultures throughout Mexico, all of which are revealed through the cuisine, décor and hospitality.

Hotel Xcaret Arte appeals to a wide range of travelers and welcomes adults and young adults aged 16 and up.

The one-of-a-kind Muluk Spa is a draw for wellness travelers, and the unlimited access to nearby parks and tours appeals to those with an adventurous spirit. The resort is also well suited for multigenerational groups, as there is something for everyone to enjoy.


Accommodations


Hotel Xcaret Arte has 900 suites divided between six different areas, which the hotel refers to as Casas. Each Casa has its own theme: Casa del Diseño, Casa de los Artistas, Casa de la Pirámide, Casa de la Música, Casa de la Paz and Casa del Patrón. Many suites are 645 square feet and offer a garden, river or ocean view.

The junior suites measure 1,334 square feet, and the master suites 1,948 square feet. For the highest level of luxury, guests can choose one of the 4,628 square-foot presidential suites.

A unique recommendation for clients is the river suites. Similar to a swim-out category at other resorts, the river suites have terraces that extend over the property’s natural river system for easy access.


What's Included

The resort’s “All Fun Inclusive” concept encompasses everything from start to finish. Roundtrip airport transportation is included as are transfers, tours and entry into the Xcaret parks. On property, guests have unlimited access to food, beverages, art-focused workshops and water sports.


What's for Dinner

Hotel Xcaret Arte takes culinary offerings to the next level, from the mobile food carts stationed by the pool to the locally inspired restaurants throughout the property. “We have created this culinary team of top Mexican celebrity chefs,” Malinen said. “We have a variety of different cuisine from different areas of Mexico.”


Target Market

This resort is ideally suited for couples, friends and families with older teenagers who enjoy learning about the history and culture of a destination and having unlimited access to nearby excursions. Although the price may seem higher than other resorts in the same area, the value is incomparable.


Insider Booking Tip

Guests staying in Casa de los Artistas have exclusive access to the Kibi-Kibi restaurant and the painting workshop. They also have easy access to Casa de los Artistas Rooftop Bar, offering the best oceanfront views.


Just the Facts

Resort Company: Hoteles Xcaret

Resort Name: Hotel Xcaret Arte

Size: 900 suites

Year Opened: 2021

Facilities: Nine dining experiences, four rooftop bars, an eco-friendly river system, a spa, convention centers

Price: Price varies depending on suite category, time of year and number of guests in suites. For February 2022, the average price is $800-$1,200 per room, per night, based on double occupancy.

Contact: hotelxcaretarte.com | 844-795-4525

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse

