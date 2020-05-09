The Blossoming of the All-Inclusive Market
The segment continues to transform itself with new properties, features and amenities designed for all types of clients.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Brian Major
The all-inclusive market continues to expand with a flowering of brands that reflect a wide array of traveler tastes and vacation preferences. What began years ago as simple but formulaic resorts offering meals, accommodations and entertainment in a single-price package has expanded to encompass an array of customized amenities, facilities and services designed to appeal to distinct vacationer profiles.
Today’s all-inclusive resorts range from properties designed for couples, adventure-oriented travelers, health-and-wellness enthusiasts, luxury travelers and adults-only vacationers.
Many have launched new properties and programs that enhance and expand the amenities, facilities and services that define their brands.
Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton Grenada, which was scheduled to launch in March 2020, features 269 rooms and suites and offers guests direct access to two white-sand beaches. Set on Tamarind Bay beachfront, the resort provides 24-hour room service, complimentary non-motorized watersports, complimentary Wi-Fi and a full-service spa. Blue Diamond operates all-inclusive properties in Antigua, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Lucia, Mexico and Cuba.
Elite Island Resorts is another all-inclusive specialist whose collection of distinctive properties has expanded the category’s parameters in terms of style, services and suitability for a variety of traveler profiles. The company’s five Antigua-based properties are highlighted by the recently opened adults-only Hammock Cove Antigua resort, which offers 42 villa suites with private balconies, infinity-edge plunge pools and a "guest ambassador" concierge service.
Hammock Cove also offers gourmet cuisine curated by Michelin-trained chef Marco Festini, a full-service spa, tiered swimming pools, a fitness center and 24-hour room service.
AIC Hotel Group’s portfolio of diverse brands includes All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels of Mexico and the Dominican Republic, which are defined by their upscale accommodations and emphasis on music and entertainment for guests of all ages.
Another top all-inclusive operator, Playa Hotels & Resorts, opened the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in November. The company also introduced the Hilton La Romana family resort in the coastal city of the same name in December.
Together, these properties are well suited to accommodate adult-only travelers, families and multigenerational groups. Hyatt Zilara accommodates families with children while the adjacent Hyatt Ziva property offers a sophisticated character with activities geared toward adults.
Playa’s Hilton La Romana features a similar format, with side-by-side hotels for families and adults-only, each with exclusive lobbies, restaurants and pools.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos recently introduced The Royale Residence, an 18,428-square-foot, two-level residence accommodating up to 12 adults. Guests enjoy exclusive accommodations featuring butler service, gourmet cuisine, private fitness center, eight-seat movie theater and a living room connected to a terrace offering panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez.
AMResorts, meanwhile, is expanding to Aruba via the 600-room Secrets Baby Beach Aruba, located adjacent to Baby Beach, a white sand-lagoon in the southern part of the island, close to San Nicolas. Construction on the property is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Qualifying the Client
The wide variety of all-inclusive resorts makes it critical for agents to identify their clients’ vacation tastes and preferences. "Most travelers have done their research but are now confused and need help de-cluttering the information," said Jack Benoff of VacationEeze.com.
Susan Collins-Peavey of Susan Peavey Travel said she tells her clients that "I travel for them, as I am always looking at each resort as if I was the guest."
With potential clients, she starts the qualifying process by asking clients what they want to do on their vacation and what is important to them. "Then I like to ask them where they have traveled to and [where they have stayed]," she said. "What type of room category do they like—oceanview, oceanfront? Do they like nightlife, a nice beach and... good food?"
After Collins-Peavey identifies their preferences, she then asks if they have a budget in mind.
Linda Dancer of Honeymoons Inc. noted that asking questions regarding budgets can be awkward. "You hate to ask anyone for their budget, so find a [comfortable way] to address the subject, such as asking, ‘Is there a price point you are comfortable with?’" she suggested. "It will save you from wasting time providing [highend] quotes only to find out the client had an all-in budget for $4,000, including flights."
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS