The Canadian Mountain Experience, Club Med Style
Open year-round, Club Med Quebec has a seemingly endless number of activities for guests to enjoy
Hotel & Resort Codie Liermann
Club Med Québec, Canada’s first allinclusive mountain resort nestled between the mountains and the scenic St. Lawrence River, invites families, couples, groups, solo travelers and especially outdoor enthusiasts to explore the 300- plus scenic acres surrounding the property.
Open all year long, the resort offers skiing and snowboarding in the winter and hiking and biking in the summer.
The property, which is Club Med’s first resort in Canada, also places a strong emphasis on local heritage. “Everything from the architecture and design of the building to the menus and food suppliers was inspired by Québecois tradition,” said Amélie Brouhard, Club Med vice president of marketing omnichannel North America and U.S.A. sales. “Guests will be able to feel the unique warmth of the culture and the region during their stay.”
Accommodations
The resort has 302 rooms in three categories: Superior, Deluxe and Exclusive Collection Space. The spacious Exclusive Collection suites measure from between 538 and 731 square feet and offer the best views in addition to a concierge, breakfast room service and access to a private bar and lounge.
What's Included
Guests will find that almost everything is included with their stays, including accommodations, lift passes, group ski and snowboard lessons, après-ski activities, two restaurants and bar service, an extensive yoga program and childcare. “Our guests will also enjoy biking and hiking in the warmer months, including a series of curated nature, wellness, and epicurean guided hikes designed to highlight the natural wonders of the destination,” Brouhard said.
Entertainment
Club Med Québec has nightly shows, live music, happy hours and more in the theater and bar area.
What's For Dinner?
The resort puts an emphasis on farm-to-table dining, and most of the food is locally sourced. Gourmet marketplace Le Marché is the main restaurant, serving up both local and international cuisines. Guests can also choose to dine at Le Chalet, an intimate lounge, or Terroir & Co., where families can prepare their own meals together.
Target Market
With its generous array of premium activities and excursions available for all ages “Club Med Québec was thoughtfully designed with families and active travelers in mind,” Brouhard said.
Its Exclusive Collection, which is part of Club Med’s 5 Star resort portfolio, will appeal to “adventure seekers who also appreciate luxury,” she added.
The resort is also designed to accommodate large groups looking to take advantage of the resort meeting spaces.
Insider Booking Tip
Each accommodation category offers interconnecting rooms for up to six guests, ideal for larger families wanting a bigger space. Also, encourage clients to download the My Club Med app, a helpful tool that provides access to the resort map, daily activities and more.
Agent Assistance
Club Med launched a new travel advisor booking engine in summer 2021 that features a modernized digital interface. Register at http://traveladvisors.clubmed.com.
Just the Facts
Resort Company: Club Med
Resort Name: Club Med Québec
Size: 302 rooms on 300-plus acres
Year Opened: 2021
Facilities: Three signature dining concepts, a bar and entertainment area, pool, hammam, outdoor jacuzzi, gym, spa, chaperoned and children’s club
Price: Rates start at $160 per person/per night based on double occupancy on an all-inclusive basis. Prices vary depending on season and availability.
Base Commission: Ranges from 10 to 15 percent, dependent on agency sales volume
Contact: www.clubmed.us/l/quebec-charlevoix | 1-888-932-2582
