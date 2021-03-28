The Iberostar Agenda
The company is committed to sustainable tourism practices and its travel advisor partners
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey
Iberostar Group is leading the charge among resort companies when it comes to sustainable tourism practices, which is something it takes great pride in.
"What makes us stand out is the unprecedented commitment of Iberostar Group to promote a responsible tourism model with sustainability as a key business driver and lever, focused on the care for people and the environment," said John Long, Iberostar’s vice president of sales and business development, USA. "We take care of our people (employees, guests and partners) by offering increasingly more responsible experiences in all our establishments over 100 four- and five-star hotels around the world."
2030 Agenda
Iberostar’s 2030 Agenda is aimed at eliminating waste, neutralizing carbon emissions and improving the health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels. "We progress on these goals through our Wave of Change movement, which entails the company’s commitment to the oceans and leading responsible tourism," Long said.
The company is equally committed to providing its guests with the safest possible resort vacations. "With more than 300 hygiene and safety measures ensuring a safe environment, cleaning standards, innovative experience and social spaces and with the support of a medical advisory board – we were one of the first chains to offer free antigen COVID-19 tests onsite at all our properties in the Americas for guests traveling back to U.S.," he said. "Also, in case a guest tests positive, we’re extending their stays up to 14 days without cost to them."
Partnering with Advisors
Agents continue to play a pivotal role in the success of the company. "Travel advisors are extremely important, more so today than ever before," Long said. "A significant part of Iberostar’s business comes from travel advisors, so we rely heavily on their support and expertise when recommending Iberostar to their customers. Since each state and destination continues to change regulations frequently, the customer needs expert advice and insight. The travel agent’s knowledge is key so guests have a worry-free and enjoyable vacation experience."
Iberostar is providing continuous support to travel advisors thorough timely corporate communications, and independent, group and virtual fam trips, and more. "Our network of business development managers has helped advisors in ensuring their customers are well-informed and confident to travel," Long said. "They have hosted diverse events to engage with agents and use social media networks to communicate with them on a regular basis."
Agent Education
Iberostar has also redesigned its agent website to provide useful, up-to-date information to travel advisors on such topics as hotel re-openings, COVID-19 testing, and special promotions. "In addition, we coordinate periodic webinars and participate in virtual shows to keep agents informed on new products and hotel updates," Long said, adding that in 2020 more than 22,000 travel advisors participated in the company’s webinars and shows.
Visit the advisor site at iberostaragents.com.
Resort Re-Openings
Iberostar Group has reopened most of its resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.
"The rest of the openings depend on the evolution of the pandemic, not only in the destinations but also in the different countries where travelers come from," said John Long, vice president of sales and business development, USA.
"Guests who have reservations in properties that are currently closed are being upgraded to higher-level resorts that are open, at no additional cost to them," he said.
