‘The Pleasure Resort’
Oasis' adults-only Grand Sens Cancun offers guests a range of tantalizing entertainment options
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Theresa Norton
Oasis Hotels & Resorts recently opened its newest resort—and it has a saucy side. The Grand Sens Cancun, dubbed “The Pleasure Resort,” is only open to adults age 21 or over, due, in part, to its topless pool, burlesque shows and “spicy entertainment” on weekly pirate boat cruises.
Spicy Offerings
“We are not crazy; we don’t have people hanging from the chandeliers,” said Enrique Klein, senior vice president at Travel Experience Marketing Inc., the representative for Oasis Hotels & Resorts in the U.S. and Canada. “We are an adults-only resort with adult entertainment, some a little bit risqué.”
The beachfront property is located on the northern end of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, about 20 minutes from the international airport. It has 399 guest rooms in two 11-story buildings, 10 restaurants (two exclusively for guests in the highest-end Sian Ka’an suites), eight bars (one just for Sian Ka’an guests), an infinity pool, full-service spa with all-natural treatments, fitness classes and nightly entertainment.
The Kinky Night Club
The Cloud 9 Zone is a secluded area with a topless pool and hot tubs. The Kinky Night Club offers burlesque-style shows and live music, while the nighttime party cruises—called Kinky On Board—feature drinks, snacks and spicy entertainment. The Red Cabaret offers traditional burlesque shows with gourmet dining. “The burlesque-type shows feature a lot of music, dancing and skimpy outfits but no nudity,” Klein said.
The resort also hosts parties at the beach and pool area with themes such as Coyote Jungle, Holi Party, Foam Party, Fun Parade and DJ sessions.
“One of our strengths is our entertainment program. Companywide, we have 145 professional entertainers who don’t do anything else but entertain the guests,” he said. “We have dancers, singers, contortionists, mimes. This program is very specialized and they’re all professionals. They do nothing but perform and train. It’s a very top-of-the-line creative entertainment program.”
Fine-Dining Experiences
Oasis also is known for its cuisine, which goes far beyond the traditional all-inclusive buffet. “The customer today expects a more upscale type of service,” Klein said. Of particular note is Benazuza, which serves gourmet molecular cuisine with Mexican nuances and is reserved for the Sian Ka’an guests. However, La Terraza by Benazuza is open to all guests for lunch.
Guests also have access to a full casino at sister property The Pyramid at Grand Oasis.
Guestroom Amenities
In addition to 40 Sian Ka’an Suites, the resort features 359 Grand Rooms, which come with enhanced amenities such as terraces, hot tubs, private check-in, early check-in and late check-out, pillow menu, L’Occitane bath amenities, espresso coffee maker and free Smart Car rental during guests’ stays.
To learn more, visit thegrandsenscancun.com.
Agent Focus
Oasis is very focused on the travel advisor community and has a wealth of information at www.Oasisconnect.net, said Enrique Klein, senior vice president at Travel Experience Marketing Inc., the representative for Oasis Hotels & Resorts in the U.S. and Canada. “There they can access a lot of information directed to the retail travel community, find travel agent rates, an education program, special offers and marketing resources,” he said.“It has very complete information about each of the properties with photographs.” Base commission is 10 percent, but agents can earn more based on volume and bookings made through such Oasis partners as Travel Impressions and Funjet.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS