Three La Colección Resorts for Your Clients

One of the most high-profile brands in Mexican hospitality is Grand Fiesta Americana, a name that now applies to 10 properties in the country.
While seven primarily cater to the business traveler, we are focusing on the three all-inclusive beachfront resorts that travel advisors will most likely recommend to their clients.
The three resorts – Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun All Inclusive Spa Resort, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa and Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta are part of La Colección, itself a unit of the giant Posadas Vacation Group. La Colección has taken steps to upgrade and enhance the luxe features at the Grand Fiesta Americana properties.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach converted to an all-inclusive property in June 2020, while Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta has been an all-inclusive since opening in 2016 and Los Cabos since 2013.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach All Inclusive Spa Resort
Managing Director Alberto Gurrola provides an overview.
This property is on a secluded stretch of beach in Cancun.
Number of suites: 602 oceanfront suites with private terraces and views of the Caribbean and a lagoon-like swimming pool.
Rates: $650-$3,000 per suite, double, including taxes, during high season and $360-$1,800 in low season.
Dining options: Seven, including the AAA Five-Diamond Le Basilic and the authentic Mexican restaurant La Joya, all available at no surcharge.
What type of traveler is attracted to the resort?
Most of our guests are in their mid-40s or 50-plus years old – affluent Americans with a household income of $150,000 per year who have the means to travel to discerning luxury properties that can deliver memorable experiences, whether traveling as a couple or with family, especially small children.
What is your new infinite club suite and its amenities?
Guests of the Infinite Club unlock exclusive access to the Infinite Lounge, private dining moments, priority dining reservations, upgraded beach activities, handcrafted day and evening activities, an expanded selection of premium bar offerings and babysitting services.
What is your single-favorite feature or amenity on the property?
Definitely our 40,000-square-foot Gem Spa, as it is fun to create unique experiences such as our Gourmet Gem Spa dinner. This starts when our guests check into the spa, wearing bathing suits and bathrobes, to start their journey with a 10-step hydrotherapy ritual, followed by 15 minutes of reflexology and relaxation. Then, we bring them straight to the table, set with tall taper candles, orchids, .925 silverware and signature Riedel glassware for a four-course spa signature menu with wine pairings, all while in the comfort of being in bathrobes and slippers.
What advice would you give to a U.S. travel agent who would like to promote and recommend your property to the clients?
"Location, location, location," as we are fortunate to have a private secluded beach with no vendors, no waves and with white powdery sand.
I’d also promote our more than 700 staff members who are eager to pamper every guest and to promptly resolve any minor issues with a smile and without questioning.
Unlike many other all-inclusive resorts, we do serve international name brands for liquor/cocktails. All our restaurants are a-la-carte. We also can serve a full menu at the beach or pool. We can bring "the beach restaurant" to guests’ lounge chairs or any of our thee swim-up bars.
Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
General Manager Sergio Valencia provides an overview.
Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta is an adults-only AAA Diamond resort located on a beautiful stretch of coastline on Banderas Bay just west of the Sierra Madre Mountains. The resort is a short drive from the airport and minutes from the historic, downtown district known as the Romance District and the Malecón boardwalk.
Number of suites: 443 modern and spacious oceanfront suites, each with a private balcony and some with a separate living area and Jacuzzis.
Rates: It varies according to the season. It is approximately $200 per person, per night, double occupancy, all-inclusive.
Dining options: 13 themed bars and restaurants offer seafood, Asian, tapas, sushi and Mexican.
What type of traveler is attracted to the resort?
We attract young adults looking for celebration and luxury – and above all gourmet quality in food and fine cocktails.
What do the Grand Club Suites, located on three floors of Tower I & II, include?
The Grand Club Suites are spread along three private floors and especially well-suited for couples celebrating a special occasion. Among the perks are private checkin, daily breakfast, all-day snacks and premium drinks.
What advice would you give to a U.S. travel agent who would like to promote and recommend your property to the clients?
Convey the security of our "Travel with Confidence" protocols. We are ready to receive our guests in a clean and healthy environment, ideal for enjoying a memorable Mexican vacation. Do not hesitate to promote us. Contact us and we will gladly offer you the rates or added values that we can offer to your guests. We have been welcoming U.S. guests in recent months at maximum occupancy of 50 percent.
Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa
Managing Director John Kirwan provides an overview.
Located at the southernmost tip of the peninsula of Baja California, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos boasts a unique setting that brings together desert mountains and the Sea of Cortes. It’s only 10 minutes from Cabo San Lucas and has access to two championship golf courses of Cabo del Sol.
Number of guestrooms: 527
Rates: Rates vary depending on the season and the room category; however, a Deluxe Ocean View room starts at $445 per room, double occupancy, in low season.
Dining options: More than 15 restaurants and bars.
What type of traveler is attracted to the resort?
Our resort caters to families. but there are plenty of activities for adults to enjoy like our SOMMA Wine Spa, the only spa in Mexico that incorporates the benefits of grape, wine oils and essences.
The average guest is around the age of 35 or more. A large part of this demographic is based in U.S. states, including California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois and New York. They are looking for ultimate luxury in a destination that isn’t over-saturated with tourism, making Los Cabos the perfect spot.
What advice would you give to a U.S. travel agent who would like to promote and recommend your property to the clients?
We consider agents our allies when it comes to promoting all resorts within La Colección and, as travel continues to pick up, there are a few differentiators that set Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos apart from the competition. The resort is inside the luxury residential complex of Cabo del Sol, just 15 minutes from downtown San Lucas and 30 minutes from the San Jose del Cabo Airport. We offer the best national and international cuisine within the resort. Finally, our concierge team specializes in curating fun, safe and exciting activities during the day, such as snorkeling, wine therapy and more within the premises of the resort.
