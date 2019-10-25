Villas of Distinction: Discerning the Differences
In an exploding vacation rental market, the company's high level of personalization sets it apart from the competition.
AGENTatHOME Hotel & Resort Harvey Chipkin
“We are no longer a vacation rental company,” said Steve Lassman, vice president of Villas of Distinction. “We are now an experience company, with the villa just a component of it.” Agent business is exploding for the company, one of the oldest and best-known villa providers, Lassman said. Bookings have been particularly strong from high-end consortia, as “they really understand the value that a villa provides,” he added. “We are inundating agents with education, and are trying to broaden our reach to the travel advisor network,” Lassman said, noting that agents need to know that the key to selling villas is choosing the right supplier, one that offers a seriously vetted product.
Quality Over Quantity
Villas of Distinction doesn’t offer the largest number of villas in the industry, but “we want to have the best villas,” Lassman said. “We want advisors to be able to turn to us and say, ‘We trust you to take care of our clients.’ ” The pluses of booking a villa vacation remain: sharing a house with a small or large group, a full kitchen for savings on meals and amenities like staff or a theater. While massive vacation rental companies are proliferating, the personalization Villas of Distinction provides is not available elsewhere, according to Lassman. “We say to a customer, ‘What do you want?’ ” he said. In one case, a woman going to Italy for a wedding asked for and got an autographed photo of George Clooney.
Domestic Expansion
The newest destination is Las Vegas, with “an incredible product on the Strip,” Titus Villa at Caesars Palace, Lassman said. The company is looking at more domestic product, including Montana, Southern California and the Florida Keys. Kim Palmer was one of the first two employees of Villas of Distinction and holds the same job—villa specialist—29 years later. She has worked with many agents and said the most important thing to know is that she and her team are experts who can help them make a sale even if they don’t know the villa market. And Villas of Distinction has a key competitive edge once a booking is made—its concierge team. They handle everything guests might need—from transportation to groceries.
Making the Right Match
Malaka Hilton of Admiral Travel International in Sarasota, Fla., said her agency discovered Villas of Distinction after 2001, when family travel really grew as multigenerational groups were looking for five to 10 rooms in a house-type atmosphere. She said she gets many requests for Europe, especially Italy, because of high hotel prices there and the relative value of villas. While it’s up to the agent to make sure the client is matched with the right product, the Villas of Distinction team is really good at finding the right property for the client based on budget and requests, she said.
Hilton suggested that agents register the “lead” client’s name with Villas of Distinction to ensure they get credit for the bookings.
Scott Largay of Largay Travel in Waterbury, Conn., said clients are looking for vetted recommendations from a seasoned agent. His agency emphasizes such value-added amenities as transfers, chefs, butlers and exclusive excursions.
Villas of Distinction’s marketing collateral saves the agency time and money on marketing production and delivery, he said. And the concierge staff can adapt and evolve with clients in real-time and “take it to the next level that clients are looking for and expecting—all with 100 percent guaranteed commissions.”
A Lucrative Sales Proposition
Aside from a minimum travel agent commission of 10 percent, Villas of Distinction offers regular bonuses around promotions. They might be Amazon gift cards or in-destination credits from partners—perhaps a chef cooking a dinner, to add value.
And the company will help agents do anything to get a sale—even a three-way call with a company representative, the agent and the client. However, Villas of Distinction Vice President Steve Lassman stressed the company would never market to a client.The first time an agent calls, the traveler’s name is linked to that agency. “We don’t want to talk directly to the customer unless the advisor wants us to,” he said.
The result of all this, said Lassman, is a 25 percent repeat business rate after the first booking, which jumps to 50 percent after the second booking.
And the average booking is $18,000, with the average consortium sale over $20,000.
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS